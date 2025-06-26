NASCAR slaps $40K penalty and crew chief suspension on Hendrick Motorsports following Chase Elliot's Xfinity ride's Pocono violation

In a recent post on X, Jeff Gluck shared that NASCAR has penalized Hendrick Motorsports following the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway. The penalty included a fine, a crew chief suspension, and the loss of owner points. The issue was a technical violation involving the No. 17 Chevrolet, driven by Chase Elliott at Pocono Raceway.
Gluck reported that NASCAR handed down penalties to Hendrick Motorsports for a rulebook violation discovered during a post-race inspection at the R&D Center in Concord, North Carolina. The team was fined $40,000, lost 40 owner points and 10 playoff points, and had their crew chief, Adam Wall, suspended for three races. NASCAR also found that the car used non-compliant parts — specifically, an issue with the main frame rail conical receivers. The violation fell under Section 14.3.3.2.1.1 K&L of the NASCAR Rule Book.
The inspection followed last weekend’s triple-header at Pocono. The governing body selected two Cup cars — Chase Elliott’s No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet and Christopher Bell’s No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota — for further examination at the R&D Center. While those cars passed inspection, the No. 17 Hendrick Chevrolet, driven by Elliott in the Xfinity Series race, did not.
Elliott, making his second Xfinity appearance of the season, won pole position and led 38 laps before finishing fourth in the 100-lap event. But the inspection revealed irregularities with the car, leading to the penalty. This was classified as an L1-level infraction.
NASCAR race in Philadelphia? Governor Josh Shapiro says not at Pocono’s expense
Discussions around bringing a NASCAR race to Philadelphia are underway, and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has shared his stance on the matter. According to NBC10 Philadelphia, Shapiro is open to the idea of hosting an event in the state’s largest city but made it clear that it should not come at the cost of weakening existing races, particularly those held at Pocono Raceway.
Franklin Field, a stadium in Philadelphia, is being considered as a potential race venue. Due to the size and layout of the stadium, any race held there would likely be a short-track format, similar in style to events at Bristol Motor Speedway and the now-defunct LA Coliseum exhibition.
However, one of the biggest concerns raised is whether a new event in Philadelphia might impact the continued success of Pocono Raceway, located about two hours north of the city. That track has had strong fan engagement, with last weekend being its third consecutive sellout. According to officials, they sold 50,000 grandstand seats, around 2,000 suite tickets, and 3,300 camping spaces. Governor Shapiro addressed the whole situation, saying,
“There’s some conversations [...] First and foremost, we don’t want to do anything that undermines Pocono. But as Ben (May, President of Pocono Raceway) says, the more NASCAR, the better. The more racing, the better. The more we can turn people on in communities that haven’t been to Pocono yet, to get excited about racing, and then make that trip to Pocono next year, the better.”
“I want to see more NASCAR, more racing. I also just want to see more sports in general,” he added.
While the possibility of a new race venue in Pennsylvania is still in the early discussion stage, the stress is on expansion, not replacement. Last weekend’s Cup Series race at Pocono, the Great American Getaway 400, was won by Chase Briscoe, driving the No. 19 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing.
