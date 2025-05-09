NASCAR snubs Amazon Prime in bold Mexico Cup race move, strikes exclusive deal with a local player

NASCAR has taken a bold step in its international expansion strategy by partnering exclusively with TelevisaUnivision for its first-ever points-paying Cup Series race in Mexico City. The move, confirmed this week, marks a significant media decision, especially because it leaves out Amazon Prime from exclusive Spanish-language coverage in Mexico.
The deal gives a local player, TelevisaUnivision, exclusive free-to-air rights to broadcast the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series race in Mexico City, scheduled for June 15. The race will air live on ‘Canal 5’ with full Spanish-language commentary. Amazon Prime is still involved, but only as part of the English-language broadcast, not the Spanish-language coverage that reaches most Mexican viewers.
This exclusive arrangement suggests NASCAR is focusing on regional market strength over global streaming. TelevisaUnivision has a significant reach over the Mexican market, with linear TV and digital platforms including its streaming service ViX. NASCAR likely viewed this local footprint as more valuable for penetrating the market than relying solely on international streamers like Amazon Prime.
While the race will be available to English speakers on Amazon Prime, Spanish-speaking fans in Mexico will receive tailored, free access through a network they are already familiar with. In addition to the live broadcast, TelevisaUnivision will produce weekly NASCAR highlights, including condensed 52-minute race editions and shorter digital clips, all in Spanish.
NASCAR’s Nicholas Skipper said the partnership aligns with the company’s mission to grow the sport globally.
“The upcoming race in Mexico City is a significant milestone for our company,” he said, “the most comprehensive coverage of the event,” he added. (via Speedway Digest)
TelevisaUnivision’s Marco Liceaga also stressed its reach and depth. Adding,
“This demonstrates TelevisaUnivision’s commitment to continuing to have the most robust sports portfolio”
The move appears calculated to increase NASCAR's presence in Latin America and draw new viewers to its product in a culturally relevant way. The deal also includes extensive marketing support from TelevisaUnivision to build hype ahead of the June race.
NASCAR’s Clash won’t go abroad—for now
Though NASCAR is clearly focused on international expansion with moves like the Mexico Cup race, not all events are heading overseas. One such example is the pre-season Clash, which, despite internal discussions about taking it abroad, will most likely stay within the United States in 2026.
The 2025 Clash was held at North Carolina’s Bowman Gray Stadium, returning to a traditional setting after three years in Los Angeles. NASCAR had previously floated plans to move the exhibition event abroad—São Paulo, Brazil, was among the cities expressing interest. However, that plan now appears paused.
Ben Kennedy, NASCAR’s Executive Vice President of Racing Innovation, made the update public during a teleconference about the 2026 finale at Homestead-Miami. He stated:
“I think as far as next year goes, more than likely it will stay domestic here in the United States.” (via motorsports.com)
Kennedy didn’t rule out future international venues. Adding,
“We have thoughts about a lot of it being prior to the season, in the off-season, an exhibition race. It’s a great opportunity for us to bring NASCAR racing to other parts of the world,”(according to racer.com.)
Bowman Gray is the leading candidate for hosting again. NASCAR has already made infrastructure upgrades at the stadium to confirm that it is Cup Series ready, and discussions on the topic before have hinted that the 2025 race wasn’t a one-time experiment.
