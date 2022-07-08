NASCAR could soon race on the streets of Chicago - Reports

NASCAR may soon accomplish its long-term dream of hosting street racing after years of oval track and road course racing. Earlier this year, the sport's officials hinted that they might be taking the stock-car association to another level in 2023. They cited how they might be taking their first street race to the leafy city of Chicago.

According to recent reports by The Athletic, Chicago City has shown interest in hosting street racing for three years, starting in 2023.

According to recent reports by The Athletic, Chicago City has shown interest in hosting street racing for three years, starting in 2023. In a letter written by city officials, it stated that Chicago is ready to welcome fans.

The letter stated:

“Chicago is incredibly enthusiastic about the opportunity to serve as host of the 2023, 2024, and 2025 NASCAR Chicago Street Course events, and we stand ready to welcome NASCAR fans to our world-class city. This would be a historic partnership for NASCAR and the city of Chicago, and our department is committed to collaborating and supporting NASCAR to execute the events in a safe and secure manner”

Despite the statement's release, NASCAR and the city have not yet penned down any official deal. According to sources, on July 19, 2022, the deal signing process might be announced. If the deal goes through, it will be the first street event that the city will host.

Ben Kennedy, the senior vice president, has been on the front line in transforming the association and face-lifting the Cup Series schedule. One of the changes he spearheaded was the successful exhibition at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on February 6, 2022. He has also introduced more road course tracks in the Cup Series schedule.

NASCAR is looking forward to competing in street racing

Street racing discussions have been there since last year, but they got more intense in March 2022 when NASCAR announced that it was looking forward to joining the likes of F1 and IndyCars in street racing. However, at the time it was just a discussion and a suggestion, but with recent reports, it is clear that the sport is determined to hit the streets of Chicago.

Though the talks are ongoing and complicated, they could still collapse without a deal.

Though most people are not convinced with the idea, it will be a bold move for NASCAR to increase its fan base around the world. Dale Earnhardt Jr. was among the legends and supporters who didn’t like the idea from the start. According to Earnhardt Jr., iRacing virtual race on the Chicago course didn’t impress him and he feels they should focus on improving more road courses.

Apart from the sport visiting leafy Chicago City in 2023, it is also preparing for the 2023 24 Hour of Le Mans in France. This means that 2023 will be a busy year for the stock-car association.

