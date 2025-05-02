NASCAR sophomore confident about winning Cup and Truck races in Texas

Carson Hocevar, who is in his second year driving the No. 77 for Spire Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series, has expressed his confidence about his upcoming races at Texas Motor Speedway. Hocevar, a former winner of the prestigious Winchester 400, will compete in Truck and Cup this coming weekend.

Friday night’s (May 2) SpeedyCash.com 250 will be Hocevar’s first Truck start since 2023, when he logged his first of four wins at the 1.5-mile track in Fort Worth, Texas. In a statement (via Speedway Digest), the Portage, Michigan, native said,

“I’ve been excited to get to Texas and now even more excited to be able to return to the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. I’ve always done really well at Texas and feel like that’s a place where we can get a win in both series.”

“We’ve been really strong on the intermediate tracks and it feels like we’re finally getting back to a place where we can consistently run up front. We’ve had a lot of fun with Chili’s the last few weeks and I’m ready to keep it going this week at their home track,” he added.

On Sunday, May 4, Carson Hocevar will return to the Würth 400 Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. The 267-lap race, which Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin won last year, will be televised live, 3:30 pm ET onwards. Live radio coverage will be available on PRN AND SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

NASCAR sophomore Carson Hocevar’s crew member stays resolved amid a scary pit road incident

Last week, during the NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway, one of Carson Hocevar’s pit crew members, Jarius Morehead, got caught in a scary pit road incident at the 2.67-mile racetrack.

The tire got knocked off his hand by Josh Berry’s No. 21. Despite getting hit, Morehead continued with the pit stop. Here is a video of the incident (via NASCAR on FOX),

Explaining his actions, Berry said in a statement (via Newsweek),

“I felt like we did a really good job and saved a lot of fuel and then still had the track position by the end of it. I knew I needed to get on the pit road good and I just went a little too deep.”

Berry finished 26th, bagging 14 points on the way. Hocevar managed to salvage a top-10 finish while picking up 38 driver points. Currently, he sits 20th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings with one top-five, two top-10s, and 195 points to his name.

As things stand, 10 races into the 2025 season, Hocevar is vying for his first Cup Series win. For his next race, which is scheduled for this coming Sunday, the No. 77 Chevy Camaro ZL1 will be sponsored by MINER Corp. MINER will also serve as Carson Hocevar's associate sponsor throughout the season.

