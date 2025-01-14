NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports reveal new official propane partner in significant announcement

NASCAR on Tuesday announced that it has signed up with Suburban Propane as its official propane distributor throughout the season. Suburban Propane will distribute the fuel to the sport across the country in various venues.

The contract was finalized along with Speedway Motorsports, the entity that owns multiple racetracks across the United States. They also own and manage racing facilities as well as host races sanctioned by NASCAR, NHRA, World of Outlaws, and many more.

Suburban Propane will provide propane to the propane-powered track dryers, as well as Air Tundras. They will also be used for traditional jet dryers. Reacting to the new tie-up, Nandini Sankara, Vice President, Marketing & Brand Strategy and spokesperson for Suburban Propane, shared her thoughts:

Trending

“Uniting Suburban Propane, NASCAR, and Speedway Motorsports represents a strong partnership among three longstanding and well-recognizable American brands serving a broad and diverse audience."

“As the official propane of NASCAR, we are excited to make a meaningful contribution at the racetracks and foster a dynamic collaboration that meets the needs of NASCAR and its fans," Sankara added [ via NASCAR.com]

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. was founded in 1928 and has its headquarters at Whippany, Hanover, New Jersey. Chief Operating Officer and President Michael A. Stivala runs the organization.

Suburban Propane is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable natural gas, renewable propane, fuel oil, natural gas, and electricity. They are also an investor in low-carbon fuel alternatives.

Besides NASCAR, Suburban Propane also became the official Propane distributor for the following tracks:

Daytona International Speedway

Richmond Raceway

Darlington Raceway

Homestead-Miami Speedway

Talladega Superspeedway

Martinsville Speedway

Phoenix Raceway

Watkins Glen International Speedway

Speedway Motorsports chief makes his feelings known about NASCAR's new partnership

Speedway Motorsports Chief Commercial Officer Kevin Camper - Image credits: speedwaymotorsports.com

Kevin Camper, Speedway Motorsports' Chief Commercial Officer, recently shared his thoughts on the latest tie-up between his organization, NASCAR, and Suburban Propane.

Here's what he said:

“We’ve had very positive business relationships between Suburban Propane and some of our speedways for many years. We’re now expanding those relationships company-wide and will work with Suburban to provide convenient propane refill stations accessible to fans near our campgrounds."

NASCAR begins its 2025 season with the Cup Series race Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray on February 2, 2025. The 200-lap inaugural race will take place at the Bowman Gray Stadium, situated in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series races begin two weeks later on February 14, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback