NASCAR Speedweeks and Daytona 500 ticket information

Despite COVID-19 numbers rising in the state of Florida, NASCAR are going ahead with plans to have their annual racing schedule at Daytona International Speedway, including the Daytona 500. But if you want to go to any of the events, here's the ticket information that you need to know.

Now don’t get the impression that the World Center of Racing will be packed to overflowing. Quite the contrary. Daytona has already said that won’t happen because of self-imposed pandemic protocols. Here is how it all boils down.

Those who had already purchased tickets before COVID became an issue, they get first dibs at the 2021 Daytona 500. They have the option to go or roll them over to next year. If they want to go this year, it is possible fans will not be sitting where they thought for social distancing purposes.

Not going on the record for Daytona 500 tickets

The Daytona International Speedway staff has not officially said how many spectators will be allowed into the track. Whatever number that is, the seats by opt-outs will be sold up to that set number.

Simply put, don’t make plans to travel to Daytona Beach unless you have a guaranteed ticket. An official told Sportskeeda NASCAR Sunday morning that “we are still on a hold for any new Daytona 500 tickets.”

In the past, Speedweeks sells out. This year, some fans may be lucky to get tickets with the opt-outs. If that happens, the prices for the Daytona 500 and other activities range from $45 to $75, depending on the sections. However, do not expect to find availability on race day, scalpers notwithstanding.

Here is the schedule for the activity at Daytona International Speedway:

Feb. 8 - Lucas Oil 200 Driven By General Tire (ARCA Menards)

Feb. 9 - DAYTONA 500 Qualifying Presented By Kroger, Busch Clash At DAYTONA

Feb. 13 - Bluegreen Vacations Duel At DAYTONA (NASCAR Cup Series)

Feb. 14 - NextEra Energy Resources 250 (Camping World Truck Series)

Feb. 15 - NASCAR Racing Experience 300 (Xfinity Series)

Feb. 16 - 62nd Daytona 500

Denny Hamlin will look to win his third straight Great American Race and 45th career victory in the 500. Last year he started 21st and would up hoisting the Harley J. Earl Trophy.

The full 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule.