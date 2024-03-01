NASCAR spent in excess of $5,000,000 to make Netflix’s Full Speed docu-series dream a reality - Reports

NASCAR spent well over $5 million in the production of its Netflix docu-series, NASCAR: Full Speed, according to a report from the Sports Business Journal.

Following the footsteps of Formula 1's Netflix series Drive To Survive, NASCAR released a similar docu-series with the streaming platform earlier this year. A five-episode show, Full Speed featured never-before-seen footage of Cup Series playoff drivers from the 2023 campaign, including the likes of Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, and Ross Chastain.

Co-produced by the legendary driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., the show made it to the list of top 10 Netflix shows in the United States in its first week. Full Speed's success was a testament to the efforts put in by the sport's governing body regarding its production.

According to a recent report from the Sports Business Journal, NASCAR spared no expense in bringing "Full Speed" to fruition. Sources suggest that the organization's expenditure surpassed the $5 million mark, with the funds allocated towards payments to Netflix and Words + Pictures, alongside other entities involved in the production.

Despite the hefty investment, "Full Speed" has been received positively by fans and critics. NASCAR president Steve Phelps has already claimed that the show could return with a second iteration soon.

Denny Hamlin sheds light on his portrayal in NASCAR: Full Speed

Among those featured in the show, Joe Gibbs Racing veteran Denny Hamlin was one of the standout personalities in Full Speed. In the limelight for his "heel" persona and controversial demeanor, Hamlin recently revealed that his portrayal in the Netflix show was accurate. He stated (via Fox 8):

"I think that how I was portrayed was accurate. How I see the other drivers that were on there portrayed was how I see them, so I thought that that was very fair in that instance."

Denny Hamlin emphasized the importance of authenticity in portraying the complexities of life both on and off the track. He said:

"You see the highs and lows of it. You see me trash-talking the fans in one minute. You see the ultimate defeat when we get knocked out after Martinsville and me with my family."

"All those things happen in real life. You just don’t necessarily see it. You see the persona that’s out there, but then you see the aspect of my parents and what they mean to me as well. So, it’s all out there, but now people see it a little more."