NASCAR spotter makes a sudden U-turn on his Bubba Wallace x Donald Trump Tweet after attorney's 'delete' order

Brett Griffin, spotter of 23XI Racing star Bubba Wallace, recently tweeted a supposedly controversial post on X about a possible feud between his driver and President Donald Trump. However, Griffin soon deleted the post and later explained that he only meant it as a joke and yet he was told by his lawyer to delete it.

The controversy stems from a history of tension between Bubba Wallace and Donald Trump, dating back to 2020. At that time, Wallace was at the center of national attention when a noose was found in his assigned garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.

NASCAR and fellow drivers showed support for Wallace when this incident was interpreted as a potential hate crime. However, an investigation later revealed that the noose had been hanging in the garage for months before the Wallace ever arrived at Talladega and was not intended as a threat.

Following the investigation, Trump publicly criticized Wallace, questioning his response to the incident and labeling it a “hoax.” Wallace responded with a message of love and resilience, stating that people should always respond to hate with love.

Recently, President Trump has been rumored to attend the upcoming Daytona 500, and the feud seems to have reignited. As Wallace was asked to comment on Trump’s possible presence at Daytona, the driver said that he couldn’t care less and he is focused on racing.

“We're here to race, not for the show,” the driver said during a media interaction.

Following this, Griffin made a cheeky comment on X, suggesting that if Bubba Wallace and Trump were to get into a fight, he would support his driver. Soon after, he deletd it. However, after deleting his post, Griffin explained:

"My attorney said even tho it was a joke to delete that tweet. So I did. Holla."

With a new crew chief for his 23 team, Wallace is looking to start the 2025 NCS season on a positive note.

Bubba Wallace claims he's nowhere near reaching his peak in NASCAR

Bubba Wallace is set for a good start to the 2025 NASCAR season. In a recent interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Wallace discussed his strategic decision to change crew chiefs, moving from Bootie Barker to Charles Denike for the new season. The switch appears to have paid off, as Wallace won the Duel 1 race at Daytona International Speedway, securing a favorable starting position for the Daytona 500.

Reflecting on his decision, Wallace shared that his growth seems to have stagnated under Barker, despite their positive working relationship. Wallace said:

"In 24 we were like, okay, what's, what's after this peak here? And it kind of just plateaued. And it wasn't from a lack of effort; it wasn't because we had a fallout. It's just, things didn't line up the way that we thought they would. And it led to a change, and so obviously all of us hope, and even Booty hopes, that this was the right change, indeed, to keep that climb going," Bubba Wallace explained (00:00 onwards)."

"Because I don't feel like I've reached my peak yet, nowhere near it. But for some reason, whatever that reason was, we kind of stalled out. And I look at the last two seasons very, very similar," he added.

Wallace will start the 67th running of the Daytona 500 from second row in third place and will be in a good spot to win Stage 1 and gain some stage points which he will carry throughout the year. After failing to qualify for the playoffs last year, it's a decent start to the 2025 season for the 31-year-old.

