×
Create
Notifications

NASCAR 2022 at Dover: What does the points table look like after DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne.
NASCAR Cup Series DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne.
Tyler Clark
Tyler Clark
CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified May 03, 2022 03:39 AM IST
News

11 races have been completed in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season. Chase Elliott was the ninth different driver to secure his spot in the postseason.

Now that the first victory of the season is out of the way for the second generation superstar, he can focus on winning stages and getting the best position possible for the playoffs.

The teams will leave Dover Motor Speedway and begin their preparations for the Goodyear 500 this upcoming Sunday. Seven spots remain for the championship this fall.

Many teams are on the hunt to make sure they don't have to worry about getting into a must-win scenario in the last regular-season race down in Daytona this upcoming August.

First win of 2022.73 laps led.14th career victory. https://t.co/CJCXzGPGb0

It will be interesting to see who desires the spot the most. Postseason births mean a lot to the driver, the teams, and the owners in terms of which direction they are heading into next season.

Some would say that jobs are on the line and maybe some open driver slots will be available due to how the current drivers perform.

The NASCAR playoff standings after 11 races this season are below (The top sixteen earn positions in the postseason):

  1. William Byron
  2. Chase Elliott
  3. Ross Chasitain
  4. Ryan Blaney
  5. Alex Bowman
  6. Kyle Busch
  7. Kyle Larson
  8. Chase Briscoe
  9. Denny Hamlin
  10. Martin Truex JR.
  11. Austin Cindric
  12. Joey Logano
  13. Aric Almirola
  14. Austin Dillon
  15. Kevin Harvick
  16. Christopher Bell
  17. Tyler Reddick
  18. Erik Jones
  19. Kurt Busch
  20. Daniel Suarez
  21. Chris Buescher
  22. Bubba Wallace
  23. Justin Haley
  24. Michael McDowell
  25. Ty Dillon
  26. Cole Custer
  27. Todd Gilliland
  28. Corey Lajoie
  29. Brad Keslowski
  30. Harrison Burton

NASCAR playoff landscsape

NASCAR Champion&#039;s Portraits.
NASCAR Champion's Portraits.

It's never too early to try to pick championship favorites, even in the month of May. The past few weeks have shown us some great racing from Ross Chastain. With two wins this season and a top-five finish, there are no signs of a slump.

Another driver with two wins is William Byron, who is looking like the top driver on Hendrick Motorsports this season. Now give it time because veterans like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch will be in the mix to make their championship pushes as well.

Also Read Article Continues below
#MondayMotivation https://t.co/tyzzv9b9w1

Edited by Adam Dickson

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी