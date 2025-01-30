NASCAR star Bubba Wallace shares emotional message amid the DC plane crash tragedy

NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace - Source: Getty

Bubba Wallace took to his official social media account to share his thoughts on the recent aviation tragedy in Washington DC. The NASCAR driver from his X account sent a heartfelt message asking his fans to 'enjoy the small things, love hard and laugh loud' because it's hard to know when one could breathe their last.

Wallace is preparing for the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray to take place at the Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina this weekend. However, the tragic crash in the American capital grabbed his attention.

"Been thinking about the tragedy in DC all night and morning," Wallace wrote on the micro-blogging site. "So sad! Enjoy the small things, love hard, laugh loud! Never know when it can be your last. Sending all the love their way!"
A passenger airplane carrying 64 passengers collided with a Black Hawk helicopter in midair on Wednesday and crashed into the Potomac River. The crash took place near Reagan National Airport in Washington DC, and as per the latest reports, there were no survivors, as all 67 people involved in the crash died.

The plane in question was American Eagle Flight no. 5342, which was approaching the Reagan National Airport and was coming from Wichita, Kansas. It was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members. The airplane was operated by PSA Airlines, which is a subsidiary of American Airlines.

On the other hand, the Black Hawk helicopter was a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter that belonged to B Company, 12th Aviation Battalion out of Fort Belvoir in Virginia. It was carrying three American soldiers.

Bubba Wallace gearing up for 9th Cup Series season

Bubba Wallace is all set to start his ninth year in the NASCAR Cup Series. He will continue to race for 23XI Racing, and be in charge of the #23 Toyota Camry XSE, alongside existing teammate, Tyler Reddick and newly brought-in Riley Herbst.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace (23) during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace (23) during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

However, this time Wallace would look to make it to the playoffs after missing it in 2024. Compared to him, his teammate Reddick claimed the regular season championship and qualified for the Championship 4.

As the #23 driver is embarking on yet another year in the top tier of stock car racing, he would look to end his two-year winless run in 2025. Wallace's last victory came at the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway in 2022.

