NASCAR star Bubba Wallace shares his pro tips for the ideal marriage proposal after fan asks for advice

Bubba Wallace took to his official Instagram to share a pro tip for an ideal marriage proposal. When asked by a fan about it, the 23XI Racing driver asked the user to 'go all out' or 'go home.'

Wallace tried out Instagram's 'Ask Me Anything' feature, where the fans threw out numerous questions for him. In one of the questions, a man asked,

"How should I propose to my girlfriend?"

Upon receiving the question, Wallace recorded a video where he shared the pro tip and shared it on his official Instagram. He also added that Amanda Wallace's (his wife) sister once gave him a tip.

Here's what the #23 driver told the fan on the marriage proposal:

Trending

"Well, you could find a romantic setting or a special place that y'all like to go to but...advice from Amanda's sister, 'Say something. Don't just ask will you marry me. Gotta tee it up and ask' but hopefully it works out. If not.. good luck."

Here's a screenshot of Wallace's Instagram story:

Credit: Bubba Wallace on Instagram.

Notably, Bubba Wallace is married to Amanda. They had known each other since school days but were not love birds. However, they came in contact again in 2015 in one of the football games. He also invited her to watch one of his races. As they turned out to be a couple, Wallace had to try a few times before she agreed to get married.

Bubba Wallace once received proposal tip from his wife's sister

Bubba Wallace touched upon how his wife Amanda Wallace's sister once handed him a proposal tip. Speaking about this in one of NASCAR on NBC's videos on X from last year, the 23XI Racing driver said:

"I remember talking to her sister before it happened. And she was like excited but she was like, 'Hey, just make sure you say something. Don't just freeze and say, 'Will you marry me?'' And I'm like, 'Oh yeah, that's the easy part. Alright.'"

The #23 driver then recalled how he did the exact opposite of what Amanda's sister asked him to. Here's what he added:

"I just sat there and did the exact opposite of what her sister said, and I froze and didn't say a word. I didn't ask if she would marry me, but I just had the terrified deer-in-the-headlights look."

Expand Tweet

Bubba Wallace and Amanda Carter got engaged on July 30, 2021, and married one and a half years later on December 31, 2022. They have a son named Becks Hayden, who was born in September 2024.

Away from his personal life, the 31-year-old will continue to drive for 23XI Racing in the Cup Series and be in charge of the #23 Toyota Camry XSE entry. He will race alongside existing teammate Tyler Reddick and newly brought-in driver Riley Herbst.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback