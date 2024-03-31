NASCAR star Bubba Wallace showers wife Amanda with love on her 30th birthday

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace shared a heartfelt video to wish his wife on her 30th birthday.

The seventh NASCAR Cup Series weekend is around the corner, scheduled to commence today, at 7.00 PM ET. The Toyota Owners 400 will be the 134th Cup Series run held at the 0.75-mile Richmond Raceway.

With two top-5s and two top-10s from six runs this season, Bubba Wallace currently holds the P18 spot in the standings. The Alabama native stood the fifth fastest in Saturday’s qualifying run, clocking a best speed of 119.819 mph.

His wife Amanda turned 30 on Saturday, and amid the hustle and bustle of the high-octane world, Wallace shared a heartwarming birthday wish for her. In a video, the 30-year-old welcomed his wife into the "30 Club".

Here is the video Bubba Wallace shared on his Instagram:

“Welcome to the 30 Club babe! Happy birthday. Love you @amandaaawallace,” wrote the 23 XI Racing driver.”

Bubba Wallace details his schedule ahead of his kick-off at the Richmond Raceway

Bubba Wallace at the Toyota Owners 400

The Alabama native is set to field his #23 Toyota Camry on the 0.75-mile oval, hoping to secure his maiden win of the season. Wallace sealed his first-ever Cup Series pole start at the 2023 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400, clocking the fastest speed of 188.337 mph on the Texas Motor Speedway.

However, he failed to retain the P1 spot and came home with a P3 finish, ending the 2023 season on a winless note. Bubba Wallace had a strong entry in the current season with two top-5s, at the season-opener Daytona 500 and the following one at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. Yet, his performance plummeted in further races. Wallace's last win came at the Kansas Speedway in 2022 and the two-time Cup Series race winner is eyeing another top spot on the podium.

Post his qualifying run at the 0.75-mile track, Wallace shared his race day schedule, saying ( via Couch Coach Live on X):

"I get to go home after today, my wife's birthday today, so then we fly back up here. Lunch tomorrow [Sunday] so its kind of a laid back weekend not much going on. We shook Saturday night, that was awesome, Sunday night expects for an early Monday morning meeting."

