NASCAR star Chase Elliott on the importance of surrounding himself with right people - “I’ve had a lot of good people to look up to”

Star NASCAR driver Chase Elliott recently opened up about the importance of surrounding oneself with the right people and how it can help one accomplish their goals and dreams.

The #9 Hendrick Motorsports driver made an appearance on the Pure Athlete podcast during the off-season. He shed light on growing up in the world of NASCAR and the influence of his parents.

Chase Elliott also explained how being in the right company at the right time has helped him reach the top level of the sport. He said:

"Life is about good timing and good people and without those two things, you got an uphill road. As you grow up, I think you can learn so much from example and having good people to look up to."

Chase Elliott, 28, added that he had a knack for knowing if someone was doing the right thing, which enabled him to follow the same path.

"As a kid, you know when someone's doing something the right way. I don't know if that's just the house I grew up in or the way my mom and dad raised me... but I always feel like there are a lot of good people out there and in my opinion over the years, the best way I've ever learned is through example," he added.

"I've had a lot of great people to look up to and lean on through my journey. Like I said, good timing and good people, you are not gonna go very far without either one of them."

Elliott was brought up in the household of a NASCAR champion (Bill Elliott) and was teamed up with veterans like Jeff Gordon, Jimmie Johnson, and Dale Earnhardt Jr during his early days at Hendrick Motorsports.

The 2020 Cup champion added that his professional advice applied to his personal life as well.

Rick Hendrick is confident Chase Elliott and company will rebound in 2024

Chase Elliott is coming off his worst NASCAR Cup Series campaign, as he is 17th in the standings. Elliott failed to win a race this season and didn't advance into the post-season for the first time in his career.

Despite the lackluster campaign from the #9 Chevy team, team owner Rick Hendrick feels good about the momentum the team gathered late in the season.

"I like the way that team has come back and rebounded," he said (via Hendrick Motorsports). "Nobody waits for you when you are out and the crew chief and the driver aren’t able to work together. Other teams move on and so they had to play catch up. Now I feel like they are there. I’m excited about the team having great momentum going into '24."

Chase Elliott is already looking forward to the 2024 season opener at Daytona.