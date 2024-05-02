NASCAR star Chase Elliott talks to Kevin Harvick about his “biggest hurdle" after ending winless streak

Chase Elliott ended his long, winless streak at Texas a few weeks ago. One would imagine that the Hendrick Motorsports driver felt a lot of relief, having ended his streak that extended to 42 races, which is what he recently opened up on.

In an interview with Kevin Harvick, Elliott revealed how he felt after taking the checkered flag of the race. Harvick asked what was the relief he felt considering his scenario, with his injury, suspension and everything that happened.

Elliott prefaced his response by mentioning how unusual it was for him to see Harvick as an interviewer.

"Yeah definitely relief involved for sure I think anytime you know you go through a period where you're not, it's not just the winning it's just really more than anything it's been, not necessarily running like I feel we've been capable of running so that has been better over the last month or so and anytime that elevates to a new level or into a position that you feel like is competitive again to me that is the biggest hurdle," Elliott said. [1:37]

The #9 driver revealed that a lot of frustration and rest behind the scenes came from knowing that he was better than the results he was getting. And winning of course, was to Elliott, "cherry on top."

Having said that, Elliott mentioned the one thing which he seeks every week as a racecar driver.

"I think it's more running well for me personally is that relief and the satisfaction that I'm hunting on a weekly basis," he added.

Chase Elliott thanked Rick Hendrick for being patient with him

After he took the checkered flag at Texas, Chase Elliott was naturally ecstatic. He was once again back in victory lane, and although he'd had a decent run of results leading upto Texas, the win really silenced his doubters.

Speaking after the win, Elliott expressed his happiness and thanked his partners and his boss, Rick Hendrick, for not giving up on him during his long, rough patch.

"Couldn’t be more proud of our team. Thanks to our partners at NAPA, Chevrolet. Everybody at Hendrick Motorsports. Had a big week last week. Boss, thank you for sticking with me. Really, really proud of this. Appreciate all the folks back home that have stuck with me and helped us get back on track,” Elliott said. (via NBC Sports)

This season so far, Elliott has one win and four finishes inside the top 5. Going forward, it will be interesting to see if he ends up winning more races.