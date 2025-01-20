NASCAR star Cole Custer enjoys his time off at the Kansas City Chiefs’ home game

NASCAR driver Cole Custer recently gave fans a peek into his off-season activities through an Instagram post. The 26-year-old shared a selfie with his wife while attending a Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Custer's Instagram handle is known for keeping fans updated on his racing career, but he also occasionally shares glimpses of his life outside of racing. With the NASCAR season on the horizon, his recent post showed him enjoying one of the final days of the off-season by attending a Chiefs game. In the caption, he wrote:

“Spending one of the final off-season weekends watching the @chiefs at Arrowhead 👊.”

Custer began racing at an early age. He achieved remarkable success, becoming the youngest NASCAR Truck Series winner at just 16 years old in 2014 and culminating his rise with the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship. During his Cup Series debut in 2020, he was named the Rookie of the Year.

This season, Custer will be racing for the Haas Factory Team, driving the No. 41 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. Throughout his NASCAR career, he has amassed a significant record across various series, including multiple wins, poles, and top-ten finishes. Notably, during his tenure in the Xfinity Series, he achieved 15 victories and 119 top-ten finishes.

“I think it's exciting to race at the top level” - Cole Custer makes a return to the NASCAR Cup Series

In a recent promotional video released by the Haas Factory Team on X, Cole Custer shared his thoughts on returning to the NASCAR Cup Series for the 2025 season. He called the series, ‘the pinnacle of our sport,' referring to it as the highest level of racing. He said:

"It means a ton to be back in the Cup Series, I mean the highest level in racing, it's the pinnacle of our sport. That's where every driver as a kid dreamed of being, you know, and you're competing against the best of the best and get to see what you're made of. So I think it's exciting to race at the top level and hopefully, we can put some of the great together we can be proud of,"

Custer’s return to the Cup Series comes after two seasons in the Xfinity Series. Following a challenging three-year stint in the Cup Series with Stewart-Haas Racing, Custer moved back to the Xfinity Series in 2023 to reset his career.

Custer previously raced in the Cup Series from 2018 to 2022, driving the No. 41 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing. Ryan Preece replaced him on the team in 2023, as Custer moved back to the Xfinity Series to race for SHR full-time.

Driving the No. 00 Ford, he won a championship in 2023 and achieved a runner-up finish in 2024.

