NASCAR star Denny Hamlin names $5,000,000 worth stand-up comedian as the “only guy on the planet more confident than him”

Denny Hamlin recently applauded a stand-up comedian who he believes to be the only one more fearless than him.

The NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 is forthcoming and is set to flag off on Sunday, March 3, at 3.30 PM ET. However, days before locking horns with the Cup drivers at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway run, Hamlin witnessed stand-up comedian Katt Williams' simulator racing prowess.

The $5,000,000 worth comedian (h/t TVovermind) was enjoying his enthralling sim racing stint and was seen throwing a few comical jibes during his virtual run on the oval. William's fearless driving caught Denny Hamlin's attention, following which the 3x Daytona 500 winner lauded the comedian.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver shared the 2018 Emmy Award winner's exhilarating run on his X (formerly Twitter) account:

"Only guy on the planet more confident behind the wheel than me," Hamlin expressed.

Denny Hamlin chimes in on the historic 3-wide photo finish at the Atlanta Motor Speedway

The caution-riddled 260-lap Cup Series race at Atlanta witnessed a massive caution on the second lap of the race, collecting 16 cars with it. On top of that, the final lap dash toward the checkered flag saw Kyle Busch, Daniel Suarez, and Ryan Blaney laterally glued together until they passed the finish line.

Polesitter Michael McDowell triumphed in Stage 1, and Team Penske's Austin Cindric sealed the Stage 2 victory. However, after an intense neck-to-neck battle for P1, it was the Trackhouse Racing driver who snatched the victory from his rivals, leading the charts by just 0.003 seconds. Suarez was followed by Blaney in P2 and Busch in P3.

For Denny Hamlin, the day ended on a rather dissatisfactory note as he finished P23. Nevertheless, the Florida native came forward, crediting the drivers for their fair play despite being at high odds of losing by a slim margin.

Dirty Mo Media shared Hamlin's verdict on their X (formerly Twitter) account:

“We’ve gotta give credit to the three drivers because none of them wiped each other out. They hardly even touched. Like, great job Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney, and Daniel Suarez, just racing it out. It just made for such a great and fantastic finish and hopefully, this gives some well-needed momentum for NASCAR to start their 2024 season.”

