AM Racing driver Hailie Deegan brimmed with confidence after sealing her career-best Xfinity Series feat at the Talladega Superspeedway. She is now eyeing her debut run at Dover Motor Speedway for another promising outing.

The 22-year-old Temecula native debuted in the Xfinity Series in 2022 and only raced at the Alsco Unifroms 302, fielding the #7 Ford for SS-Green Light Racing. However, after a year-long hiatus, Deegan returned to Xfinity Racing, as AM Racing driver.

The #15 Ford driver's footing into the current season started on a lackluster note, with the best finish of P15 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The remaining eight stints have seen Hailie Deegan conclude her run outside top-15. However, the Xfinity Series sophomore recently churned her season-best result at the 2.66-mile superspeedway in Talladega.

Despite starting her 124-lap run from the rear of the pack in P31, Deegan rallied up in the ranks, coming home with a P12 finish. After her exhilarating run in Talladega, the AM Racing driver is "optimistic" about her Dover debut, as is evident from her words.

Speaking on her run at the "brand new track," Hailie Deegan opened up, saying (via Speedway Digest):

"Dover is a brand new track for me this weekend, but I’m glad to have the support of everyone on my AM Racing team. I am optimistic after a career-best weekend at Talladega that we can come to Dover this weekend and have another solid performance."

“It is important for us to roll off the hauler and have some speed with our No. 15 AirBox Ford Mustang and then continue to make gains through qualifying and in the race that keeps us on the lead lap," added the #15 Ford driver.

Hailie Deegan lashes out at Riley Herbst for Talladega antics

After the Ag-Pro 300 went into a double overtime, Deegan found herself in the P3 spot. However, with just a lap until the checkered dropped, the #15 driver was asked by her team to draft behind Riley Herbst's #98 Ford to gain track positions.

However, it appeared like the Stewart-Haas Racing driver played a bluff as he was planning something else and did not assist Hailie Deegan's maneuver, which ended her stint in P12. On the flip side, Herbst finished second at Talladega, his best finish this season.

Post her run, Deegan fumed with rage for not getting the help needed from Herbst and said:

"He's f***ing kidding me? I can't believe the #98 did that."

