NASCAR star Kyle Busch believes RCR switch erased his “black hat” label from Joe Gibbs Racing era

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch has come a long way in his career, from racing for Joe Gibbs Racing and fighting for wins to racing for Richard Childress Racing today, where he has struggled to clinch a victory for almost two seasons. The driver presented a completely different image and personality at his previous team to the fans of the sport, which he acknowledges changed during his time racing for the Richard Childress Racing team.Kyle Busch, at his peak, was relentless, fearless, aggressive, and had a &quot; Black Hat&quot; label attached to his name due to his moments of anger and aggressive messages whenever he or his team made a mistake or failed to deliver. Busch recently shared how he is a guy who likes everything to be tidy, clean, and put together, and it sometimes reflects on his racing career as well.Busch recently opened up about believing that his &quot; Black Hat&quot; label was erased after his Joe Gibbs Racing era, speaking in an interview.&quot;When we make dumb mistakes, and I get mad, that’s not me berating my team. That’s trying to get us all on the same page and get us all wanting to be perfect and do the right things. But I would say the perception over the years was always the “black hat” thing, right? And now it’s different, where it just automatically flipped because I changed teams,&quot; Kyle Busch said via The Athletic.The 40-year-old driver also added that at Joe Gibbs Racing, he was expected to win at all times, and how things stand differently at Richard Childress Racing, as they're currently less competitive and not running up at the front.Kyle Busch is still optimistic about the NASCAR playoffs with just three races remainingThe 'Rowdy' driver, Kyle Busch, secured his last victory in the Cup Series back in 2023 at the Gateway. His winless streak has extended to a gap of 80 races, which hurts all the fans of the veteran driver who expect some great performances from him and his team.Kyle Busch spoke recently about his chances for the NASCAR playoffs and not being ruled out of the contention yet.&quot;I have won at all those places. So, let’s go do it again. Watkins Glen is probably my favorite road course we go to. Richmond is statistically one of my best race tracks that we go to. And then, Daytona has been one of our best race tracks since I have been at RCR with Team Chevrolet. I feel really good about our opportunities in the next three weeks. It’s all about execution and being able to do our job right,” Busch said via Sirius XM Radio.Busch currently finds himself ranked 15th in the Cup Series, scoring 501 points so far. He finished 20th during the last race at the Iowa Speedway last weekend.