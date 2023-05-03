NASCAR star Kyle Busch’s wife surprised local couples with sponsored IVF treatment

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch and his wife Samantha Busch are long-time advocates of IVF. During IVF awareness week, the Busch couple had a wholesome surprise for three couples struggling with infertility.

Founded in 2015, the Samantha and Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund advocates for infertility awareness. The couple decided to fund IVF treatments for three couples during National Infertility Awareness week from April 23 to 29.

Samantha Busch made a surprise appearance on a local TV program about IVF. She had a pleasant surprise for three couples struggling with infertility as she handed them a cheque and explained that her organization would cover their medical bills.

Making an appearance on WBTV News in Charlotte, Samantha said:

"Hi everyone on behalf of Kyle and myself and Bundle of Joy fund, we’d like to tell you we’ll fund your IVF journey. We just want to take this burden away from you."

"We are just so honored to be a small part of this journey and Kyle and I have been through this and it took us a decade to complete our family. We know the struggles, we know that the financial burden of going through infertility is so expensive and so we just want to let you guys know that’s one less thing for all of you to worry about."

Kyle Busch wasn't present to witness the wholesome moment live as the three couples were overjoyed after the announcement.

Kyle and Samantha Busch have always been vocal about health issues, and their openness has garnered praise from the NASCAR community.

Kyle Busch and Samantha Busch's struggles with infertility

Kyle Busch and Samantha Busch tied the knot in 2010. The couple welcomed their first child, Brexton, in 2015 with the help of IVF treatments. The couple faced a lot of adversity in their attempts to have a second child. They finally welcomed their daughter Lennix into the world via a surrogate in May 2022.

The couple endured a miscarriage in 2018, followed by a failed IVF cycle in 2019. The struggles continued as they faced a failed surrogate cycle in 2020 and another miscarriage in 2021.

While the celebrity couple could afford the treatment, many couples cannot bear the expense. The foundation started by Kyle and Samantha provides financial support to those who cannot afford it.

Samantha Busch published her book 'Fighting Infertility' in 2021, in which she covered her and Kyle's journey through IVF. She is also a blogger who frequently shares fitness and health tips.

