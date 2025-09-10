NASCAR star Kyle Larson beams as daughter Audrey Larson scores her first career victory

By John Breeden
Published Sep 10, 2025 15:29 GMT
IndyCar: Indianapolis 500 - Source: Imagn
IndyCar: Indianapolis 500 - Source: Imagn

Kyle Larson was a proud dad on Tuesday night (September 9) as he watched his daughter, Audrey, win her first career race. The driver of the #5's daughter, age 7, earned her first victory at the Millbridge Speedway in Salisbury, North Carolina.

The news of Audrey's first victory was reported on X by longtime Motor Racing Network announcer Steve Post. Audrey posed alongside her dad and members of her race team while holding the trophy in one hand. Here's what Post wrote about the victory via X:

"Last night, Audrey Larson -- daughter of @KyleLarsonRacin -- earned her career-first win at @MillbridgeRacin"
Trending

Kyle Larson took to his Instagram following his daughter's win as he was left in awe by what she accomplished. The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion posted a photo of Audrey leaving the track with the trophy. Here's what Larson wrote on his IG story post:

"Left with the hardware tonight! First win! ☝🏼"
From Kyle Larson&rsquo;s Instagram @kylelarsonracin
From Kyle Larson’s Instagram @kylelarsonracin

Kyle Larson and his wife, Kaitlyn, have three children together. They welcomed their first child, a son named Owen Miyata, on December 22, 2014. The couple's second child is Audrey, who was born in May 2018. Kyle and Kaitlyn welcomed a third child, a son named Cooper Donald, on December 31, 2022.

On the racing side, Kyle Larson is in his 12th full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series. The 33-year-old is amid his full-time campaign behind the wheel of the #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. Since joining HMS, Larson has won 26 of his 32 career Cup races with the team and captured his first championship in 2021. He is currently the winningest driver of the 2020s with 26 victories.

Kyle Larson enters Round of 16 cutoff race with 60-point barrier

Ahead of Saturday night's NASCAR Cup Series race at the Bristol Motor Speedway, all signs point to Kyle Larson advancing to the Round of 12. With the final race of the Round of 16 coming up, the 32-time Cup Series winner has a 60-point advantage over the cut line to advance.

Kyle Larson failed to finish top 10 in either of the first two playoff races. The Hendrick Motorsports star posted a 19th-place finish at Darlington and recorded a 12th-place effort at the World Wide Technology Raceway. Going into Bristol, Larson sits third in the points standings.

Bristol is one of Larson's better tracks in recent memory. He's won three times at the 0.5-mile track, including the last two races the circuit has ran there. Larson dominated both races, leading 462 of 500 laps in September 2024 and 411 of 500 laps last March.

Kyle Larson has three victories in 2025, which came at Homestead-Miami, Bristol and Kansas. He's seeking his second career championship in 2025 and second with HMS.

