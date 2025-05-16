NASCAR star Kyle Larson crashes in Indy 500 practice again

Kyle Larson had a rough practice session once again in preparation for the Indianapolis 500. The 2021 NASCAR champion crashed during the Fast Friday, damaging the front and rear ends of his #17 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet.

With only three laps posted, Larson, who will have another go at The Double next week, spun in turn three after losing grip. The front wing hit the wall square first before the back end touched the wall again. He got out of the car and was taken to the infield care center.

This follows the 32-year-old's crash in the Indy 500 Open Test three weeks ago. He hit the wall hard on the side of his car, damaging the steering system before coming to a stop off turn one.

The incident was shared by NASCAR Insider Jeff Gluck on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote.

“Kyle Larson has just crashed in Indy 500 practice as he is out for his first run of the day. Second time he's crashed this month. He is climbing out of the car.”

Considering the damage, the team will have to repair the #17 car before the first of a two-part qualifying session on Saturday (May 17). However, the Californian said he might not participate in the final session, called Firestone Fast Six, on Sunday (May 18) to make the NASCAR All-Star Race on time.

The Indy 500 qualifying will run from 11:00 a.m. ET to 5:50 p.m. ET, prompting Hendrick Motorsports to call in Justin Allgaier to replace Kyle Larson in prior sessions of the NASCAR All-Star Race. Meanwhile, the All-Star Race, an event Larson has won thrice, will commence at 8:00 p.m. ET the following day.

“We'll still be fast”: Kyle Larson on qualifying session after second crash in Indy 500 practice

Despite setbacks in the Indy 500 practice sessions, Kyle Larson believes the #17 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet will still be fast in the qualifying session. The Hendrick Motorsports ace argued that the track conditions and car adjustments on Saturday would help produce a better result for the team.

In an interview after crashing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Larson said (via NTT IndyCar Series on YouTube):

“Bummer, but, I don't know, it is what it is. At least we've found both ends of the spectrum. The open test, I hit it with the right front, and today, I backed it.”

“I'm not too worried about it. I think we'll be fine... adjust a little bit. Track conditions will be better tomorrow and we'll still be fast.”

He concluded by thanking entities that made The Double attempt possible, adding:

“We'll probably pack a little bit of extra downforce just to be safe for that first run and get a run-in. Again, not too worried about it. Thanks to Arrow McLaren, HendrickCars.com, Chevrolet, Prime... everybody who helps to let me come run. Just a little bump but nothing too bad in the forecast of things.”

Larson will go out this weekend and try to outdo his first attempt last year. He qualified in a respectable fifth place before leading a few laps in the race and finishing 18th.

