NASCAR star Michael McDowell touches on his relationship with “stud” spotter

Michael McDowell, a veteran NASCAR driver, recently commented on his relationship with his spotter, Michael Fisher. He called him a “stud” on an episode of the Door Bumper Clear podcast.

Michael McDowell's connection with his spotter, Michael Fisher, has been important throughout his career, especially as he has navigated transitions like the recent switch to Spire. Spotters provide awareness and feedback and relay crucial information that is strategic in a race. This is a relationship type that strongly complements McDowell's racing, as he proceeds each event in a methodical, calculated way. Veteran drivers like McDowell have built trust with their spotters for reliable communication under duress.

McDowell is an experienced NASCAR Cup Series driver who drives the No. 71 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports in 2025. After a lengthy and successful run with Front Row Motorsports, where he achieved milestones like the 2021 Daytona 500 win and back-to-back top-10 finishes at Charlotte Motor Speedway, McDowell joined Spire and wanted to continue to leverage a teammate and collective communication structure that has been the backbone of his career.

He said:

"Yeah, he's a stud, Fisher, my spotter. He's just, uh, does a great job and he has helped me out a tremendous amount being able to, you know, focus on what's really important. And he helps a ton with that preparation and, um, does a great job on the roof."

The spotter partner is built on trust. A driver relies on their spotter to keep them safe and help them perform their best when things get chaotic, such as when drivers make contact with each other or they are 5 wide for a restart. The best spotter relationships develop over time, and drivers and spotters learn to understand each other’s ways of communicating, preferences, and instincts.

Shane van Gisbergen’s road course invincibility challenged by Michael McDowell

Michael McDowell, known for road course expertise, recently addressed van Gisbergen’s streak on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. McDowell described van Gisbergen as an exceptionally skilled and experienced racer, explaining that SVG’s background in similar cars and his familiarity with road courses give him a distinct advantage. However, McDowell pushed back against the idea that SVG is unbeatable, stating the challenge motivates others—including McDowell himself—to elevate their performance.

"It's that he's a really, really good race car driver, very experienced on road courses and cars that are similar style, and it's what he's done for the last 20 years, and he knows exactly the feel that he needs and the feel that he wants, and you know, he's just that good. I mean, he's just that good, so you know, in my mind, it pushes me to be better. I don't think he's unbeatable," McDowell mentioned.

McDowell’s perspective reflects the competitive spirit among NASCAR drivers, where SVG’s dominance is seen both as a new benchmark and as inspiration.

