NASCAR star Ryan Blaney explains why controlling the lead at Atlanta is different than Daytona or Talladega

Ryan Blaney argued that controlling the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway (now EchoPark Speedway) is tougher than at other speedways, such as Daytona and Talladega. He pointed out that trailing cars can have huge runs to make defending a tall order.

Driving the #12 Ford Mustang, Blaney is starting the Quaker State 400 in third after posting a 178.937-mph lap in qualifying. The Ford camp has locked out the first four rows, with Team Penske teammate Joey Logano starting on the pole position alongside Josh Berry.

Despite the challenge of controlling the lead, Ryan Blaney prefers racing at EchoPark Speedway, which has been reconfigured in 2022 to become a drafting-style track similar to Daytona and Talladega. In a pre-race interview, the 31-year-old drew a comparison between racing at EchoPark Speedway and Daytona or Talladega (via Dustin Long on X).

“I honestly prefer the racing here more than those places. I feel like you can move more up to the field... through the field than you can at Daytona and Talladega just 'cos handling comes more into play here,” said Blaney [at the start of video]

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion said trailing cars can pass more easily at EchoPark Speedway, given that they get a good run. At tracks like Daytona and Talladega, passing is limited, giving the lead cars more control over the field.

“I think controlling the race here is a little bit tougher, possibly, than those races because the runs are huge. Guys take them whenever they can get them. So I honestly think it's tougher to control the lead here,” he added.

The Quaker State 400 is set to commence on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET on TNT Sports. The 260-lap race is hosting NASCAR's inaugural In-Season Challenge, a 32-driver, single-elimination tournament with a $1 million prize money.

Ryan Blaney secured the seventh seed to face the 26th-seeded Carson Hocevar in the first round of the tournament. If the Ford pilot wins, he will either battle Kyle Larson or Tyler Reddick in the second round.

Ryan Blaney shares his 12-song playlist for Atlanta race

Ahead of NASCAR's return to Atlanta, Ryan Blaney shared his Spotify playlist on social media. The playlist contains 12 songs championing country music, continuing a trend the Hartford, Ohio native does for every race weekend.

In an X post, the #12 Team Penske driver wrote:

“Give this playlist a listen: 12 Songs: ATLANTA II.”

The playlist includes (1) Tailspin by Whiskey Myers, (2) Shame by Tedeschi Trucks Brand, (3) Bright Lights by Gary Clark Jr., (4) One Way Out by Allman Brothers Band, (5) Keep It Between the Lines by Sturgill Simpson, (6) Banks Of The Deep End by Gov't Mule, (7) Goodbye Carolina by The Marcus King Band, (8) Tall Boy by Widespread Panic, (9) Pali Gap/Hey Baby by Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real, (10) Atlanta's Burning Down by Dickey Betts and Great Southern, (11) Nose On The Grindstone by Tyler Childers, and (12) Gravity's Gone by Drive-By Truckers.

Ryan Blaney is entering the Quaker State 400 following a fourth-place finish in the Atlanta spring race earlier this year. He started in the pole position, but Christopher Bell emerged victorious after the caution came out on the final lap.

