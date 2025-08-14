NASCAR star Shane van Gisbergen confirms he's married to Jessica Dane in a slip of the tongue moment

By Dipti Sood
Published Aug 14, 2025 01:13 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG - Source: Getty
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JULY 27: Shane Van Gisbergen, driver of the #88 WeatherTech Chevrolet, signs autographs for NASCAR fans prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 - Source: Getty

After his latest NASCAR win at Watkins Glen, Shane van Gisbergen unintentionally confirmed that he is married to Jessica Dane. The news came during a post-race video interview where the Trackhouse Racing driver spoke about life away from the track. While discussing his dogs, van Gisbergen referred to Dane as “my wife,” marking the first time the couple’s marriage had been publicly acknowledged.

Yes, Shane van Gisbergen is married to Jessica Dane. The 36-year-old revealed the information casually when discussing pet names, saying Dane “seems to have a thing for human names” for their dogs.

“Jessica, my wife, she seems to have a thing for human names. All our animals seem to have human names. It’s pretty funny, yelling out. It suits him,” he said via Speed Cafe.
Trending

Shane van Gisbergen and Jessica Dane began dating in 2022 when he was racing in Supercars for Triple Eight Race Engineering and she was still a shareholder in the team. Their relationship started while Dane was actively involved in team operations, overseeing commercial activities and race-day logistics.

The couple lived together briefly in Australia before relocating to the United States. During that time, they adopted a Rhodesian Ridgeback named Ronald. They later added an Australian Red Heeler called Steve to the family. Ronald has been a regular trackside companion and appeared in Victory Lane for the first time at Watkins Glen.

Jessica Dane’s move to the US coincided with a major career shift. She stepped away from her role at Triple Eight and joined General Motors, initially as its motorsports integration manager before becoming Corvette Racing program manager. In mid-2024, she sold her 30% stake in Triple Eight to Earl Evans and Steve Blackmore, ending her formal ties with the Supercars team.

The pair has largely kept their relationship private. Speedcafe reported that their wedding was a low-key affair, with no public announcement or media coverage until van Gisbergen’s offhand mention.

Shane van Gisbergen celebrated his Watkins Glen victory with his father after a year-long absence

Shane van Gisbergen’s Watkins Glen win was memorable not just for the race itself but for who was there to witness it. His father, Robert van Gisbergen, attended his first NASCAR event since 2023 after a year of being unable to travel due to health issues. It was also his first time visiting Watkins Glen.

Robert’s influence on his son’s career has been significant. A seasoned rally and circuit racer in New Zealand, he helped bring Shane into motorsport from a young age. Speaking to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Robert praised the race weekend.

“Well, I was pretty impressed in Chicago a couple of years ago, but this is pretty cool. I am very impressed. Impressed with the team, impressed with everything. Impressed with the place actually. Quite stunning. It’s the first time here (Watkins Glen) for me,” he said.
Robert’s trip from New Zealand included a short stop in Knoxville before heading to the Cup Series event. He mentioned enjoying the experience and hinted he would stay for a while to attend more races. For Shane van Gisbergen, the win was extra meaningful.

“Today was really special. I’ve never had my dog in Victory Lane before and my dad as well, he hasn’t been able to travel all year being sick and yeah, to have him here for the next three weeks and have a win with him, it’s just really cool to have that moment,” the driver said after the race.
The day was especially emotional for the family. Robert lost his wife in April 2024. This was followed by the deaths of his sister and mother in the months that followed.

