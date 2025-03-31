NASCAR star Toni Breidinger dons an all-white Tennis attire and a navy blue blazer as she bartends at the 2025 Miami Open

Toni Breidinger was seen in a stylish all-white tennis outfit and a navy sports bomber jacket as she took on an unexpected role at the 2025 Miami Open. The NASCAR driver, known for her multifaceted work roles, like modeling and being a social media influencer, appeared on Instagram stories posted by Celsius Official, where she was seen bartending at the event along with posing against a giant tennis ball installation.

In the first story, Toni was recorded bartending, and serving Celsius drinks, donning a Tennis outfit. She can be seen standing against a dark green backdrop with tennis racquets decorating the wall. The story is captioned,

"@tommypaull & @tonibreidinger might have a career as bartenders after this"

Story by Celsius official on Instagram, featuring Toni Breidinger. Source: Instagram, @celsiusofficial

The next story featured Breidinger wearing a white tennis outfit with the Celsius logo and a navy sports bomber jacket. She completed the look with a slicked-back braided hairstyle and white tennis boots. Holding a Celsius drink in hand, she posed in front of an oversized tennis ball installation. The Miami Open and Lacoste were tagged in the post, indicating a potential collaboration at the event.

Celsius official's story on Instagram featuring Toni Breidinger. Source: Instagram, @celsiusofficial

The Miami Open, held in Miami Gardens, Florida, saw a delayed men’s final due to rain. Novak Djokovic, aiming for his seventh Miami Open title, faced 19-year-old Jakub Mensik. Rain began at 12:50 p.m., delaying the women’s doubles final as well. The women resumed play at 6:50 p.m., and Andreeva and Shnaider won in a third-set match tiebreaker. Djokovic and Mensik finally took the court at 8:37 p.m. Djokovic, already a six-time champion at the event, was looking for his 100th career title.

Toni Breidinger balancing Racing, Modeling, and Social Media Influence

Toni Breidinger is not just a rising star in NASCAR but also a model and social media influencer with millions of followers. Her entry into the sport has been unconventional, as her contract with Toyota is through its marketing department rather than its driver development program.

Breidinger believes her presence on social media allows fans to see the real her, which in turn helps bring new audiences to NASCAR. She discussed all this and more in a recent interview with Autoweek.

“I think people want to know the real you,” Breidinger said. “People watch me race on TV, (but) they get to know the real me (through social media). Hopefully, I can bring a new demographic to watch the Truck Series and to watch NASCAR. I do feel like my fan base is very international.” (via Autoweek)

Paul Doleshal, group manager of motorsports at Toyota Motor North America, emphasized Breidinger’s ability to attract attention far more than the usual motorsports audience. In his own words,

“Toni reaches outside that (motorsports) sphere and can bring that … what’s going on over there, let me go check it out kind of aspect,” (via Autoweek)

Breidinger’s background in racing began with go-karts at age nine before she stepped into stock car racing. She spent five years in the ARCA Menards Series, securing four top-five and 27 top-10 finishes in 65 races. She is now racing full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with TRICON Garage.

