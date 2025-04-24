NASCAR star Toni Breidinger joins hands with Kendall Jenner’s Tequila brand

Toni Breidinger, the TRICON Garage driver, recently announced on X that she will be partnering up with 818 Tequila for the rest of the 2025 season. She exclaimed that she was “thrilled to partner” with the celebrity-backed tequila brand.

818 Tequila was launched in 2021 by media personality Kendall Jenner. The tequila brand has quickly gained recognition in the industry because of the popularity of the owner and the demand for tequila among young consumers. The name of the brand is based on the area code that Jenner hails from in Calabasas, California.

The tequila is produced in Mexico using 100% Blue Weber agave. The agaves are grown for six to seven years in Los Valles before going through the process of tequila making. The core lineup of the tequila features Blanco, Reposado, and Anejo, along with a recent addition of Eight Reserve. The partnership with Breidinger will add another layer of brand building for the young company.

Toni Breidinger shared an announcement video on her X and captioned it:

"I am thrilled to partner with 818 Tequila for my 2025 Racing Season. Let the races begin #818partner @drink818"

Toni Breidinger is driving the #5 Raising Cane’s Toyota for TRICON Garage and is competing full-time in the Craftsman Truck Series. She is the only Arab-American to compete in NASCAR. She currently ranked in at 23rd with 93 points in the standings after six races. She has had an average start of 25.5 with an average finish of 24.7. Her best finish is 18th, which came last weekend at Rockingham.

Tricon Garage racer and model Toni Breidinger shares striking visuals from her first time racing at the Homestead-Miami Speedway

Toni Breidinger recently shared striking photos from her first-ever race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, a 1.5-mile egg-shaped oval track. Racing the No. 5 Toyota Tundra, Breidinger marked a milestone in her career during the 2025 season, her first full-time year in the Truck Series. Entering the race 25th in points, she embraced the moment with excitement, capturing the experience on social media and highlighting the significance of competing at a new venue.

“First timer here in Miami. ”

Beyond racing, Breidinger has built a successful modeling career with over five million followers on TikTok and Instagram. She has worked with major brands such as Victoria’s Secret, Gap, and Free People, and appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue earlier this year.

