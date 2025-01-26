NASCAR stars Harrison Burton, Cole Custer, and Todd Gilliland trade Pit Stops for Pucks

NASCAR stars Cole Custer, Todd Gilliland, and Harrison Burton appeared before the ice hockey game between Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Reading Royals on the January 25. They posted pictures from the event on Instagram.

Custer of Haas Factory Team, Burton of AM Racing, and Gilliland of Front Row Motorsports were at the NASCAR Night Auctions after the ice hockey match between Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Reading Royals and appeared before the match on the ice rink.

Custer posted a story of him signing autographs before the match on Instagram. The caption read:

"Almost time for some hockey"

The 27-year-old also posted a short video of him entering the ice hockey arena to an ovation from the fans.

Todd Gilliland posted a picture of him along with Harrison Burton and Christian Eckes of Kaulig Racing in the jerseys of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

"@swamprabbits jerseys, all the boys got the new numbers 🥶", the caption read.

Custer is set to make a significant return to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025, driving the No. 41 Ford Mustang for the newly established Haas Factory Team. This team arises from the reorganization of Stewart-Haas Racing, which concluded its operations at the end of the 2024 season.

Burton is gearing up for an important 2025 as he debuts as a full-time driver in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for AM Racing. After a challenging three-year partnership with Wood Brothers Racing in the Cup Series where he managed six top 10 finishes in 108 starts, the North Carolina native will be looking to revitalize his career.

Gilliland will be driving the #34 for FRM as he is taking over from Michael McDowell, the flagship car for the team. In 2024, the 24-year-old had his best season yet with four top 10 finishes and lead for a career high of 130 laps. He will be hoping to build on it this upcoming season.

Drivers who attended the post-match Jersey Auction with Cole Custer, Harrison Burton, and Todd Gilliland

The third Annual NASCAR Night, presented by Arthrex, took place on January 25, 2025, featuring a lineup of notable drivers and crew chiefs. The confirmed attendees include:

Joey Logano (Driver, No. 22 NCS Team Penske Ford) - 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Champion.

Bubba Wallace (Driver, No. 23 NCS 23XI Toyota) - Finished 18th in the 2024 standings.

Kyle Busch (Driver, No. 8 NCS Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet) - A veteran with numerous accolades.

Justin Haley (Driver, No. 7 NCS Spire Motorsports Chevrolet) - Returned to Spire Motorsports for the 2025 season.

Michael McDowell (Driver, No. 71 NCS Spire Motorsports Chevrolet) - Veteran driver with two career wins.

Carson Hocevar (Driver, No. 77 NCS Spire Motorsports Chevrolet) - Recent rookie standout.

Rajah Caruth (Driver, No. 71 NCTS Spire Motorsports Chevrolet) - Earned his first NCTS win last season.

Cole Custer (Driver, No. 41 NCS Haas Factory Team Ford)

Harrison Burton (Driver, NXS AM Racing Ford)

Todd Gilliland (Driver, No. 34 NCS Front Row Motorsports Ford)

Christian Eckes (Driver, No. 16 NXS Kaulig Racing Chevrolet)

Nick Sanchez (Driver, No. 48 NXS Big Machine Racing Chevrolet)

Parker Retzlaff (Driver, No. 4 NXS Alpha Prime Chevrolet)

Brexton Busch (Son of Kyle Busch)

Tristan McKee (Driver, CARS Tour)

Crew chiefs attending include:

Travis Peterson (Crew Chief, No. 71 Spire Motorsports NCS Chevrolet)

Luke Lambert (Crew Chief, No. 77 Spire Motorsports NCS Chevrolet)

Brian Pattie (Crew Chief, Spire Motorsports NCTS)

Chad Walter (Crew Chief, Spire Motorsports NCTS)

