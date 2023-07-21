NASCAR stars Ryan Newman and Daniel Suarez finish top 2 in SRX - Full results explored

On Thursday at Stafford Speedway, Ryan Newman triumphed in the second race of the 2023 season of Camping World SRX Racing. Late in the race, Newman, who had a rocket ship, crossed the finish line ahead of Daniel Suarez to win.

Rounding out the top five places were Marco Andretti, Ken Schrader, and Greg Biffle.

Here are the full results

Finishing place Car No. Driver 1 39 Ryan Newman 2 99 Daniel Suarez 3 1 Marco Andretti 4 52 Ken Schrader 5 69 Greg Biffle 6 18 Bobby Labonte 7 14 Tony Stewart 8 5 Hailie Deegan 9 36 Kenny Wallace 10 6 Brad Keselowski 11 3 Paul Tracy 12 66 Tony Kanaan 13 41 Ryan Preece

Ryan Newman won in Stafford last year. He was running in second place when the race was called off last week due to bad weather.

Daniel Suarez, a fellow Cup Series driver who had a strong performance in his Camping World SRX Series debut, led Newman by three-quarters of a second at the completion of the 80-lap feature.

On a late-race restart, Newman was able to take advantage of Tony Kanaan's bad luck to put himself in a position to win his second Superstar Racing Experience.

The late-race restart left Kanaan dueling with Daniel Suarez after he lost brakes coming into the first corner, sending him crashing into the outside wall.

Ryan Newman, the current series champion, overtakes Marco Andretti in second place in the Camping World SRX Series point standings as they leave Stafford Motor Speedway, leading by 14 points.

"I don’t like a lot of things about that car": Ryan Newman talks about NASCAR Next Gen

Ryan Newman didn't compete in the Next Gen car's debut season, but he has since made two appearances this year for Rick Ware Racing.

His first appearance was at Darlington in May and then at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Yet Ryan Newman is not very impressed with the Next Gen cars.

When asked about what he didn't find to his liking, he said:

“I don’t like the aerodynamic package. I don’t like a lot of things about that car. I’ve now been able to experience it from a short track and a big track, Darlington, and it’s had a lot of safety issues. It’s had a lot of safety issues. It’s had a lot of heat issues, which is kind of separate of the safety issues in my opinion."

He is a crucial asset when it comes to competitiveness and safety because he has driven Cup Series cars from four different generations.

Of course, Newman is also well-known for the latter, having contributed to the adoption of various safety regulations over the years.