NASCAR style icon Erin Blaney makes a fashion statement in a blue bridesmaid dress

Well-known NASCAR figure Erin Blaney recently shared a few pictures from a wedding she attended as a bridesmaid. She stole the show with her blue dress.

Erin is NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney's sister and a well-known person in the community herself. She grew up with her younger sister, Emma, and her older brother, Ryan, in Ohio and North Carolina. They are the children of Dave Blaney, a former racing driver.

Erin Blaney recently attended a wedding as a bridesmaid and rocked a blue dress to commemorate the special occasion. She captioned one of her Instagram stories:

"everything."

Screenshot via Instagram - @erinblaney

She posted a solo photo to show her beautiful dress.

Screenshot via Instagram - @erinblaney

Erin attended Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School and later studied Human Environmental Science and Public Health Education and Promotion, with a minor in Advertising at the University of Alabama.

On the professional side, Erin has played a major role in the charitable works, involving NASCAR and the community. She was the executive director at the Ryan Blaney Family Foundation from 2019 to 2022, where she organized events that raised $1 million for charity.

Since October 2024, Erin has been the Community Development Specialist at Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina, a position with responsibilities in fundraising and community outreach.

Through her social activities, Erin Blaney has not only gained a reputation as a style icon in the NASCAR world but also keeps an active social media life. Social media is a platform for her to display her fashion sense and share snippets of her life.

She was apparently linked romantically to a young NASCAR driver, William Byron, from 2019 to the beginning of 2024.

Erin Blaney shares a glimpse of Ryan Blaney and wife Gianna Tulio’s chic baby shower

Erin Blaney recently shared a glimpse of a chic baby shower held for her brother, Ryan Blaney, and his wife, Gianna Tulio. The couple, who married in December 2024, are expecting their first child, a boy named Charley, due this December.

The baby shower took place on September 20 in Florida, hosted by Gianna. The photo of a subsequent gathering was shared by Erin on her Instagram story, showcasing festive blue, green, and white decorations, celebrating “Baby Charley.”

Screenshot via Instagram - @erinblaney

The couple publicly announced their pregnancy in July with ultrasound images and baby bump photos, sharing their excitement with fans. Ryan Blaney has mentioned that the due date in December aligns with the NASCAR offseason, offering some relief from the pressures of the intense competition.

The timing also coincides with important milestones in their relationship, including their engagement and wedding months, making it a particularly special year for the family.

