  • NASCAR summary motion asserts 23XI’s actions to ‘destroy’ them are driven by ‘greed’ and ‘ego’

By Soumyadeep Saha
Published Oct 04, 2025 03:12 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 - Source: Getty
Co-owners of 23XI Racing, Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx One Rate Toyota, and NBA Hall of Famer, Michael Jordan talk on the grid after the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 06, 2024 - Source: Getty

On Friday, October 3, NASCAR filed for summary judgment in the ongoing legal battle against 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports. However, U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell might not grant it, as it would require him to nullify any genuine dispute of material fact and render the court’s upcoming trial useless.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted about it shortly after. The way NASCAR viewed it, as mentioned in their summary motion recently, 23XI has been aiming to destroy the racing association just to satiate their own ‘greed’ and ‘ego.’

“NASCAR has filed its own motion for summary judgment,” Pockrass wrote in his tweet. “Filing: "Neither greed, nor an individual’s bruised ego over his inability to deliver on some promises he made to other teams, justifies trying to destroy an institution."
Trending
Through sworn testimony by teams’ owners who signed the latest charter deal, NASCAR claimed that its charter system and its “related business enterprises” have been helping owners and drivers generate revenues all along. So, disregarding a model that NASCAR deems beneficial would only cause more harm than good to the competitive aspect of the sport.

NASCAR previously suggested that if 23XI and FRM are dissatisfied with the terms of the charter agreement, they can compete in the IndyCar Series or Formula One. But the teams want the court to rule that the racing market is currently limited to a specific type of racing, giving NASCAR somewhat of a monopoly over the market. If NASCAR wins the lawsuit, teams like 23XI and FRM will be left with no charters of their own.

“My responsibility as a team owner comes Monday through Saturday”- 23XI Racing owner Denny Hamlin keeps racing duties first

Denny Hamlin, co-owner of 23XI Racing, came under fire for making contact with Bubba Wallace, driver of the No. 23 for 23XI Racing, entering Turn 3 at Kansas last week. Wallace’s car was pushed into the wall due to the impact, ending his hopes of making the Round of 8.

However, Hamlin didn’t apologize for his actions on the last lap of the race. As part-owner of 23XI, it would benefit him if the organization advanced further into the playoffs. But before all that, he is the driver of the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

“My responsibility as a team owner comes Monday through Saturday,” Hamlin explained during a post-race interview. “It is not up to me to get 23XI Racing into the Round of 8. That’s not my responsibility. My responsibility is to get the No. 11 (team) into the Round of 8.”

Hamlin finished the race second behind the eventual winner, Chase Elliott. Next up for the drivers is the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, scheduled for Sunday, October 5.

