"They're paying for it, they push back" - NASCAR superspeedways may face opposition from team owners, says the former driver

NASCAR’s Speedway races are among the sport's most anticipated compared to the road courses and track races.

Daytona International Speedway, a 2.5-mile oval track, and Talladega Super Speedway, a 2.6-mile oval track, are the only tracks NASCAR has categorized as Super Speedways. However, the newly revamped Atlanta Motor Speedway might be joining the list soon.

Though the races are of high quality and loved by many, they dig deep into the team owners' pockets in terms of expenditure.

Following the launch of the Next Gen car for the 2022 season, some feel that the team owners might just oppose the Super Speedway races to curb losses.

Kyle Petty, a former driver who is currently serving as a racing commentator, is among those who think team owners might want to avoid the Super Speedway races.

On Twitter, Nate Ryan posted an interview with Kyle Petty stating that:

"New ⁦@NASCARonNBC Podcast features guest ⁦@kylepetty analyzing the “new” ⁦@amsupdates. Hear a clip below on why he thinks drivers should show up and just race."

While speaking to the NBC podcast on an episode, Petty said:

“I think some of the fear and loathing might go through with that. Hey, this worked at Atlanta, there might be some mile-and-a-half racetracks that we might wanna try this with, there could come a point when the owners, and we know that drivers.”

He then added:

“Perhaps their say should be limited, but owners, they’re foot in the bill and they’ve got this Next Gen car this year that has this limited inventories. Do you think at some point, I don’t know, say, they’re paying for it, they push back and say, SIX of these types of races, is enough? They could do so because they have the numbers to back it up”

How NASCAR drivers' cars suffered damage during the start of the 2022 season

Kyle Petty reflected on the 1980s, when teams could race with a car at Daytona Speedway and still take it to Talladega without even repainting it.

Speaking about this year’s first Super Speedway race at Daytona International, we witnessed major wrecks at the end of stage one.

These included Brad Keselowski colliding with Harrison Burton, a rookie driver of Air Borne, causing severe damage to his car. Joe Gibbs' driver Denny Hamlin also collected heavy damage.

The Daytona 500 featured the most wrecks in a race so far this season. Almost seven drivers left the track after incurring heavy damage, which of course goes back to owners’ pocket.

