  NASCAR superstar Carson Hocevar will replace fired Kaulig Racing driver Josh Williams at Iowa

By Mayank Shukla
Published Jul 30, 2025 19:02 GMT
NASCAR: Toyota / Save Mart 350 - Source: Imagn

Carson Hocevar, a rising NASCAR star, is set to replace Josh Williams in the upcoming Xfinity race at Iowa Speedway. Josh Williams was released by Kaulig Racing following his inconsistent results.

Williams and Kaulig Racing have parted ways, effective immediately. The 31-year-old was on the wheel of the No. 11 Chevrolet since the beginning of the 2024 season, but following a bad combination of results this year, the team and the driver decided to part ways. While announcing the split, Kaulig stated that the team will run the No.11 car the rest of the season with multiple drivers.

Williams thanked his family, friends, partners, and fans. He also expressed a desire for a better next chapter in his racing career. The 31-year-old has dealt with a few issues in 2025, not only a health issue earlier in the year, but also his concerning performance. His best finish of the year this season has been sixth at Charlotte.

Brakehard on X (formerly Twitter) reported the latest development involving Hocevar and Kaulig Racing.

"Carson Hocevar is listed as the driver of the #11 car for Kaulig Racing at Iowa"
Hocevar's 2025 season has seen glimpses of strong performance, including a career-best second-place finish at the Atlanta race following the Daytona 500. Hocevar remains a promising young driver in the Cup Series, building on his rookie experiences in 2024 and demonstrating the potential to compete for better finishes as the season progresses.

Carson Hocevar dismisses need to apologize for on-track incidents

Carson Hocevar, a NASCAR Cup Series driver for Spire Motorsports, was involved in controversy after making derogatory and critical remarks about Mexico City during a Twitch livestream held before NASCAR's first points race outside the United States since 1958. He expressed safety concerns, complained about being confined to a luxury hotel, and called Mexico City a "sh***hole," remarks which surfaced publicly after the race.

Hocevar later issued a public apology, admitting his comments were based on preconceived negative hearsay rather than firsthand experience, and expressed embarrassment after seeing the city in person and interacting with passionate fans.

He also spoke to Frontstretch, dismissing the prospect of having to apologize for on-track incidents.

“I mean, it’s just racing. I mean, sometimes, you know, stuff happens. We’re all in the limit of everything of all people, right? I’m on the limit of everything. So, yeah, it doesn’t bother me.”
“Because, even if you do it intentionally or not, you’re never going to say that to the person So, it just kind of just becomes a pony show a little bit. So, you know, if I don’t like it … it’s a little weird for me. I’ve never been on this side of it, but yeah. I’m just kind of just going through the actions of it," he further explained.
Hocevar commented on receiving an apology from fellow driver Josh Berry after a collision but dismissed the need for such apologies as "a little weird," stating that in racing, rubbing and contact happen, and drivers rarely directly communicate apologies.

