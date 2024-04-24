Kyle Larson suffers big crash during the High Limit Midweek Money Series 

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 24, 2024 08:43 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
Kyle Larson during the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400

After the recently concluded Talladega race, NASCAR superstar Kyle Larson took part in the second round of the High Limit Midweek Money Series at Riverside International Speedway on Tuesday, April 23.

The sprint car outing turned out to be a disappointing one for Larson after he found himself in the midst of a dramatic crash at the 0.25-mile track.

The incident occurred during the high-octane race with 14 laps to go, when the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion lost control of his #57 HendrickCars.com sprint car on the turn. He rode on the wall and tumbled upside down, pointing towards the sky. He ended up finishing 23rd in the 28-driver field.

Kyle Larson was running in third place and was in contention to win the second round of the High Limit Midweek Money Series.

You can watch a video of the incident below:

Corey Day claimed his second straight midweek victory in the end after taking the lead from Tyler Courtney and holding on to finish the race by a margin of 0.827 seconds ahead of Tanner Thorson.

Here are the final results of Tuesday’s High Limit Midweek Money Series:

  1. #14 - Corey Day
  2. #88 - Tanner Thorson
  3. 7BC - Tyler Courtney
  4. #49 - Brad Sweet
  5. 16T - Cole Macedo
  6. #5 - Spencer Bayston
  7. #55 - Chris Windom
  8. #19 - Brent Marks
  9. #83 - James McFadden
  10. Derek Hanger
  11. Brady Bacon
  12. #2MD - Cap Henry
  13. Kasey Kahne
  14. #1 - Brenham Crouch
  15. #8 - Cory Eliason
  16. #9P - Parker Price-Miller
  17. #13 - Justin Peck
  18. Ayden Gatewood
  19. Landon Crawley
  20. Howard Moore
  21. #24 - Rico Abreu
  22. #1A - Jacob Allen
  23. #57 - Kyle Larson
  24. #16TH - Kevin Newton
  25. Dale Howard
  26. Brian Bell
  27. Tim Crawley
  28. #26 - Zeb Wise

How Kyle Larson has performed in the 2024 NASCAR season so far

The #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet driver has had an amazing 2024 season. He kicked off the season with a P11 at Daytona International Speedway and went on to win in the third event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

He also holds four top-5s, four top-10s, and three poles with an average finish of 12.7 in 10 starts this season. However, he had an average outing in the last two weekends at Texas Motor Speedway and Talladega Speedway, finishing P21. He is currently leading the NASCAR Cup Series points table with 359 points.

Catch Kyle Larson in action on Sunday, April 28, at Dover Motor Speedway for the Wurth 400. The race is set to kick off at 2 p.m. ET.

Edited by Yash Soni
