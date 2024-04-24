After the recently concluded Talladega race, NASCAR superstar Kyle Larson took part in the second round of the High Limit Midweek Money Series at Riverside International Speedway on Tuesday, April 23.

The sprint car outing turned out to be a disappointing one for Larson after he found himself in the midst of a dramatic crash at the 0.25-mile track.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The incident occurred during the high-octane race with 14 laps to go, when the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion lost control of his #57 HendrickCars.com sprint car on the turn. He rode on the wall and tumbled upside down, pointing towards the sky. He ended up finishing 23rd in the 28-driver field.

Kyle Larson was running in third place and was in contention to win the second round of the High Limit Midweek Money Series.

You can watch a video of the incident below:

Expand Tweet

Corey Day claimed his second straight midweek victory in the end after taking the lead from Tyler Courtney and holding on to finish the race by a margin of 0.827 seconds ahead of Tanner Thorson.

Here are the final results of Tuesday’s High Limit Midweek Money Series:

#14 - Corey Day #88 - Tanner Thorson 7BC - Tyler Courtney #49 - Brad Sweet 16T - Cole Macedo #5 - Spencer Bayston #55 - Chris Windom #19 - Brent Marks #83 - James McFadden Derek Hanger Brady Bacon #2MD - Cap Henry Kasey Kahne #1 - Brenham Crouch #8 - Cory Eliason #9P - Parker Price-Miller #13 - Justin Peck Ayden Gatewood Landon Crawley Howard Moore #24 - Rico Abreu #1A - Jacob Allen #57 - Kyle Larson #16TH - Kevin Newton Dale Howard Brian Bell Tim Crawley #26 - Zeb Wise

How Kyle Larson has performed in the 2024 NASCAR season so far

The #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet driver has had an amazing 2024 season. He kicked off the season with a P11 at Daytona International Speedway and went on to win in the third event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

He also holds four top-5s, four top-10s, and three poles with an average finish of 12.7 in 10 starts this season. However, he had an average outing in the last two weekends at Texas Motor Speedway and Talladega Speedway, finishing P21. He is currently leading the NASCAR Cup Series points table with 359 points.

Catch Kyle Larson in action on Sunday, April 28, at Dover Motor Speedway for the Wurth 400. The race is set to kick off at 2 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback