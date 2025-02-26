NASCAR superstars Chase Elliott and Christopher Bell among the drivers touring Mexico’s Autodromo Rodriguez track ahead of summer race

NASCAR superstars Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell, and Daniel Suarez toured the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez ahead of the inaugural Mexico City race. The drivers immortalized the historic moment with a track walk photo-op.

Chase Elliott is a Hendrick Motorsports driver under the Chevrolet camp with Daniel Suarez, who drives for Trackhouse Racing. Ryan Blaney competes in NASCAR with Team Penske, while Christopher Bell is signed by Joe Gibbs Racing.

NASCAR took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the photo of the four drivers walking on the Mexico City-based road course track.

"Welcome to Mexico City! Four of our drivers toured @autodromohr in preparation for this summer’s @NASCARMexico_ race," NASCAR wrote.

Chase Elliott and the rest of the NASCAR grid will arrive in Mexico City in the summertime in June. Spanning 2.6 miles, the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez is the same track hosting other racing series such as Formula 1.

NASCAR's Mexico City stop is the first points-paying event outside the US since 1958. It is part of the league's initiative to expand its reach to a global audience, with reports suggesting that stock cars could also race in the Middle East.

For now, the 100-lap road course race is scheduled for June 15 at 3:00 p.m. ET. It is the fourth of five races Amazon Prime will cover this season.

The teams would have a hectic schedule accommodating the inaugural non-US race. They will come up north from Michigan International Speedway (June 8) down to Mexico City before returning northeast at Pocono Raceway (June 22).

Chase Elliott shares his thoughts on increasing road course races on NASCAR calendar

Speaking about the increasing number of road course races, Chase Elliott recently said stock car drivers should start picking up the pace on tracks with right turns. Elliott described road courses as 'outliers' in the past but argued that it wasn't the case today.

For reference, the NASCAR Cup Series will host six road courses this year. The list includes Mexico City, Chicago street race, Circuit of the Americas, Sonoma, Watkins Glen, and Charlotte Roval.

Elliott, who last won in the premier series at COTA last year, explained (via Speedway Digest):

"The road course thing. In the past, I would agree that it was kind of an outlier. Well now, we have 15 of them (six in Cup), it seems like, so they kind of matter, too. It used to be that you could get away with just not being a road racer for two weeks a year, and it didn’t really matter because it was in the summer."

"If you ran good, great. And if you didn’t, no big deal, right? Where now, you have so many of them so you kind of have to embrace. I would argue that that one matters, as well," he added.

Chase Elliott won the 2024 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 - Source: Imagn

The 2025 NASCAR road course schedule will kick off at COTA this Sunday. Elliott will look for his first top-10 finish after crashing in the first two races of the year.

