NASCAR to support the US Navy’s morale with special arrangements for the 2026 San Diego race

A post on X showed how NASCAR will collaborate with the U.S. Navy during the 2026 San Diego race. The focus is on improving Navy morale and recruitment.Motorsports reporter Adam Stern's post revealed that NASCAR will hold a “Pit Crew vs. Sailor Challenge” as part of the San Diego event.&quot;@NASCAR will put on a &quot;Pit Crew vs. Sailor Challenge&quot; with the @USNavy as part of next year's @NASCARSanDiego event,&quot; it read.A photo attached to the post listed more programs. These include a Navy Community Day for service members and Coronado residents, discounted tickets for military members, and special on-site experiences.NASCAR will also create content to share Navy stories and use Navy personnel in event roles. It will work with other local military branches to support the America 250 celebrations in 2026.NASCAR will return to Southern California in 2026 with its first street race on an active military base. The event will take place at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego. It will run over three days, with the Craftsman Truck Series on June 19, the Xfinity Series on June 20, and the Cup Series race on June 21.This will be only the second modern NASCAR street course, after Chicago. The San Diego races will also line up with the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Navy.Ben Kennedy, NASCAR’s executive vice president, said this will likely be one of the most anticipated sports events of 2026.“What a special way to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Navy, 250th anniversary of our country and put on what is going to be undoubtedly the most anticipated event of 2026,” he explained.Naval Base Coronado will be the first active base to host NASCAR racing. The base includes eight facilities, stretching from San Clemente Island to La Posta Mountain Warfare Training Facility.The course design is not final yet. Kennedy explained the route via NASCAR:&quot;They’ll be going past (aircraft) carriers. They’ll eventually go out onto the tarmac, probably by some military aircraft, maybe a couple of F-18s out there, and then back towards the entrance to the base.”&quot;TV coverage will spread across Prime Video, FOX Sports, and The CW. The Cup Series race will be the last of Prime Video’s five-race stretch in 2026. Sports San Diego will help run and promote the event.Ryan Blaney says NASCAR is a week-to-week sportRyan Blaney has moved into the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, but he knows nothing is guaranteed. He told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that teams and drivers can rise or fall from one week to the next.Blaney got his spot with a win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. He started behind teammate Joey Logano and held off Josh Berry in the final laps to take the win. That win gave him playoff security, but Blaney said no team can relax. He explained:“Every team that's in this deal is really talented, every driver is incredibly talented, so you never know who's going to come on strong at what time. This sport is a week-to-week sport, and you can be on the top of the world one week, and then you can be struggling to find your own way the next week.”Blaney said the key is focusing on his own group and improving week by week. His results back up his view. He has made the Championship 4 in the last two seasons, including his 2023 title run. Since joining Team Penske in 2018, he has never missed the playoffs.The next race will be at Kansas Speedway, followed by the Round of 12 finale at Charlotte’s road course. Four drivers - Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Tyler Reddick, and Bubba Wallace - are at risk of elimination.