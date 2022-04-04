NASCAR suspends 6 crew chiefs for Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

At Richmond Raceway, NASCAR conducted a pre-qualifying inspection that began on Friday and ended on Saturday morning.

Five teams failed the pre-race inspection twice. Each of those teams had their car chiefs ejected for the weekend and have been denied pit selection for Sunday's event.

The suspensions include the No. 3 car of Austin Dillon, crew chief Ryan Chism and the No. 16 car of AJ Allmendinger and crew chief Andy Suess.

Further suspensions were handed out to the No. 17 car of Chris Buescher and crew chief Josh Sisco, the No. 23 car of Bubba Wallace and Zach Marquardt, and the No. 47 car of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and crew chief Joe Gwilt.

On Twitter, NASCAR highlighted the drivers that were suspended.

Apart from the above-mentioned five teams, Justin Haley's No. 31 car and Greg Biffle's No. 44 car also failed the inspection three times. They will not be able to compete in the qualifiers and will be subjected to a pass-through penalty following the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway on Sunday.

On Twitter, NASCAR broke the news, which stated that:

"Pre-Qualifying Inspection: The Nos. 31 and 44 cars failed inspection three times. They will not be permitted to qualify and will serve a pass-through penalty after taking the green flag on Sunday."

Justin Haley's car chief Jaron Antley and Greg Biffle's engineer Nick Ollila were also expelled from the race over the weekend.

Bubba Wallace Jr.'s team has previously been hit with a loose wheel penalty. His crew chief and other members of his crew have already been suspended for four Cup Series races, and he has now also lost his car chief.

Ty Gibbs won the qualifying pole of the NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond Speedway

Despite the strict rules, fans have reason to celebrate after young driver Ty Gibbs won the qualifying pole. The 19-year-old grandson of Joe Gibbs rolled to the pole for Saturday afternoon's ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway with a lap time of 121.836 mph.

The six-time winner of NASCAR's second-tier series won the third pole of his career and his second in as many weeks. Last Saturday, he led the field to the green flag at the Circuit of the Americas, but he finished 15th.

At 3:45 p.m., the green flag will be raised at Richmond Speedway, where Ty Gibbs will be joined in the front row by John H. Nemechek, who has a lap speed of 121.098 mph.

Other top five that will join him in the starting position include Noah Gragson, the most recent Xfinity winner at Richmond Raceway, Austin Hill, and Brandon Jones.

Edited by Adam Dickson