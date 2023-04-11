NASCAR suspends Cody Ware indefinitely after shocking incident comes to light

NASCAR issued an indefinite suspension for Cup Series driver Cody Ware on Monday (April 10). The #51 Rick Ware Racing driver has been suspended after he was arrested and charged with assault by the North Carolina police.

The Iredell County (North Carolina) Sheriff's Office listed Cody Ware in its Jail records on Monday. He was held on a felony charge of "assault by strangulation — inflict serious injury" and a misdemeanor charge of "assault on a female." The sheriff's office also reported that Ware's bond was set at $3,000 after his arrest.

Details of the incident that led to Ware's arrest have not yet been released.

The news came 24 hours after the #51 Rick Ware Racing driver missed the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Ware stepped away from the dirt race in Bristol, citing that he had to focus on a 'personal matter'.

The 27-year-old Cup Series driver, a native of Greensboro, has previously admitted on social media about his struggles with depression and anxiety. He also shared that he was diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome. The syndrome is a form of Autism Spectrum disorder, which affects a person's social life. It is characterized by difficulties with social interaction.

Cody Ware drives for his father-owned team, Rick Ware Racing. He made his Cup Series debut in 2017 and has made 97 starts ever since. He has a single top-ten finish in his career, finishing sixth last August at Daytona International Speedway.

How did Cody Ware's replacement fare in the NASCAR dirt race in Bristol

Cody Ware was substituted by Matt Crafton, the driver of the #88 Ford for Thorsport Racing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Crafton finished 34th in the Food City Dirt Race in his third Cup Series start, in the #51 Ford Mustang.

The three-time Truck Series champion was classified as DNF as he was forced to retire due to an engine failure.

Crafton was pulling double duty in Bristol as he also raced in the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt. Driving the #88 Ford F-150, Crafton had a much better outing in the Truck race as he finished the race in fourth position.

