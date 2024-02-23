NASCAR SVP promotes Cup Series drivers to "race as hard as they can" post 2024 Daytona 500's fuel-saving strategy

NASCAR's senior vice president of competition, Elton Sawyer, recently shed light on NASCAR's intention to address the fuel-saving strategies employed by Cup teams during the recent Daytona 500 race.

As NASCAR returned to action last weekend at Daytona International Speedway, fuel-saving at the superspeedway ended up being a major topic of discussion among the motorsport community.

Fuel saving has become a key element of superspeedway racing in recent years. The idea is that if a driver can save enough fuel on the track, it means they spend less time on pit road having their car refueled. That can help gain positions via pit road since passing on the track can be challenging.

Saving a gallon of fuel on the track can shave nearly a second off a pit stop and get the driver back on track quicker. With a single lug nut attaching a wheel, tire changers finish their task before the fueler — so saving every bit of time on fueling a car can make a difference on the track.

Elaborating on this, Elton Sawyer, SVP of competition, emphasized the paramount importance of maximizing on-track competitiveness. He recently revealed (via NBC Sports):

"Ultimately, we want to drop the green flag on the race and they’re racing as hard as they can until they drop the checkered flag. There’s some strategy in between there, and we will definitely take a much deeper drive into this particular situation and the strategy that goes into it."

Spending least amount of time on pit road shall be the aim, according to Elton Sawyer

Sawyer lauded NASCAR's teams and drivers for their expertise. He stated that the Daytona 500 and superspeedway racing, in general, have evolved to prioritize efficiency on pit road.

"Just over time, 76 years of NASCAR racing and our race teams are just so good, and our teams are so good, and our drivers are so good, and the strategy and the preparation that goes into these events — they don’t leave any stones unturned."

The NASCAR SVP emphasized the need for drivers to focus on on-track performance without being encumbered by fuel-saving concerns. He stated:

"The Daytona 500 and superspeedway racing in general has kind of come down to that. Basically what you’re trying to do is spend the least amount of time on pit road that you can."