NASCAR takes strict measures against 23XI Racing driver following Shane van Gisbergen’s Charlotte ROVAL victory

23XI Racing driver and Cup Series rookie Riley Herbst was disqualified after failing post-race weight checks at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Following that, his No. 35 Toyota Camry XSE was moved to NASCAR’s R&D Center for a full inspection.

Ad

Herbst finished 30th in the race, bagging seven points, but was relegated to a P37 finish due to the disqualification, leaving with just one point. The Las Vegas native currently sits 35th in the NASCAR Cup Series point standings with 359 points to his name. As reported by Motorsport.com,

“Herbst is the first post-race Cup disqualification since Ryan Preece and Joey Logano at Talladega Superspeedway in April.”

Ad

Trending

Shane van Gisbergen won the race, marking his fifth victory of the 2025 season, as well as his fifth straight road-course triumph. Safe to say that it was a bittersweet day for Trackhouse Racing as Gisbergen’s teammate, Ross Chastain, was ousted from the playoff picture after losing to Joey Logano in a points tiebreaker.

23XI Racing, Charlotte was indeed a heartbreak. Herbst wasn’t in the playoffs to begin with, but after Sunday’s race, his 23XI Racing teammates Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace were eliminated from the playoffs.

Ad

“Frustrated at self, just knowing what was on the line, and didn’t produce, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort,” Wallace told NBC Sports after the race. “I appreciate everyone on this Toyota team for pushing hard. This one sucks worse than last week for sure. I had high hopes coming in here, and it is what it is.”

Ad

The field is now set for the Round of 8 drivers, namely, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, William Byron, Christopher Bell, Chase Elliott, Chase Briscoe, and Joey Logano. Next up for the drivers is the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Scheduled for next Sunday, October 12, the 267-lap event will be televised live on USA (5:30 pm ET onwards) with exclusive radio coverage on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“I could care less”- 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace remains unaffected by ongoing charter drama

23XI Racing is in a precarious situation as far as its ongoing legal battle with NASCAR is concerned. While uncertainty shrouds the team’s future in NASCAR, Bubba Wallace, driver of the team’s No. 23 entry, insisted that his job is to focus on performing each week and getting the team as many wins as he can.

Ad

Wallace isn’t ignorant of the fact that he would be left without a chartered ride if 23XI Racing loses the December 1 trial. On that note, the driver said in a statement,

“I don’t want to stay naive to the fact, but we don’t go there and talk about december 1st. It is our jobs; it is our livelihoods to give it everything we’ve got for the race that is ahead of us.”

Ad

Wallace continued,

“I could care less, I’ve got five races left to go out and fight for a championship, and i set that tone from the beginning of the year. We’ve got to work out tails off to make it count each and every week.”

Bubba Wallace is not in the playoff picture anymore, but he can still contend for a win. As of today, the Alabama native sits 10th in the point standings with five top fives, 13 top-10s, and 2177 points to his name.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Saha I write about all things NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.