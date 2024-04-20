NASCAR at Talladega Lineup 2024: Starting Order & Pole for 2024 GEICO 500

After an action-packed AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400, the 2024 NASCAR season arrives at the Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama, for the GEICO 500. The season’s 10th race will go live on FOX and MRN at 3 pm ET on Sunday, Apr. 21.

The event will be contested on a 2.66-mile-long tri-oval-shaped track. A total of 38 drivers will compete over 188 laps to seal a chance at driving down Victory Lane. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the starting lineup for the 2024 GEICO 500.

Who is on pole for the GEICO 500?

In Saturday (Apr. 20)'s Cup Series qualifying race, Front Row Motorsports driver Michael McDowell secured his first pole of the 2024 season with a speed of 182.022 mph. It marked his third career pole in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Team Penske driver Austin Cindric will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 181.739 mph, his best starting spot of the 2024 season.

They will be followed by Todd Gilliland, the defending winner Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon in the top-five. Martin Truex, Jr., Joey Logano, Chris Buescher, Chase Elliott and Christopher Bell complete the top-10.

Six-time Talladega winner Brad Keselowski will start in 22nd place on Sunday.

Kyle Larson was not allowed to take a qualifying lap at Dega due to his #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet car being found to have an unapproved adjustment to the roof rail. He will start at the rear of the field on Sunday.

2024 GEICO 500 starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 38-car grid at Talladega Superspeedway:

#34 - Michael McDowell #2 - Austin Cindric #38 - Todd Gilliland #8 - Kyle Busch #3 - Austin Dillon #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #22 - Joey Logano #17 - Chris Buescher #9 - Chase Elliott #20 - Christopher Bell #41 - Ryan Preece #48 - Alex Bowman #24 - William Byron #23 - Bubba Wallace #54 - Ty Gibbs #21 - Harrison Burton #16 - Shane Van Gisbergen #45 - Tyler Reddick #31 - Daniel Hemric #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #12 - Ryan Blaney #6 - Brad Keselowski #11 - Denny Hamlin #62 - Anthony Alfredo #99 - Daniel Suarez #14 - Chase Briscoe #51 - Justin Haley #43 - Erik Jones #4 - Josh Berry #71 - Zane Smith #7 - Corey LaJoie #1 - Ross Chastain #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #15 - Cody Ware #77 - Carson Hocevar #10 - Noah Gragson #78 - BJ McLeod #5 - Kyle Larson

Watch all Cup Series teams and drivers at Talladega Superspeedway for the 55th annual GEICO 500 on Sunday.

