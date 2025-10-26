NASCAR team announces 'shock' split with Xfinity driver Ryan Ellis

DGM Racing announced it would part ways with Ryan Ellis after ending the 2025 season. The team shared the major news ahead of the Martinsville Speedway race on their official X account.Ellis began his journey in the Xfinity Series back in 2012 with Hamilton Means Racing and drove the #52 Chevy. He later joined Alpha Prime Racing in 2023 and became a full-time driver for the team in 2024.In 2025 the California native transitioned to DGM Racing with Jesse Iwuji Motorsports. Ryan Ellis competed as a full-time driver for the team, piloting the #71 Chevy this season.Ellis secured multiple top-20 finishes and one top-ten finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway so far. Despite his consistent performance this season, DGM Racing announced:&quot;We wish Ryan the best in his next chapter and look forward to finishing the year strong with Classic Collision on board for our last race together.&quot;Further, the Xfinity Series team highlighted that Ellis was aware of the news and stated:&quot;To clarify, @ryanellisracing is fully aware as this was HIS decision. We were already putting 2026 plans into motion… until we weren’t. It’s still a shock to us as well.&quot;Ryan Ellis ranks 28th in the Xfinity Series driver standings with 388 points in 31 starts. Additionally, his maiden top-ten finish at Charlotte helped the #71 Chevy team to secure 29th place in the owners' standings.“I never thought I'd be lucky enough to race it in NASCAR”: When Ryan Ellis shared excitement over driving the #71 number in NASCARNASCAR Xfinity Series driver Ryan Ellis expressed his excitement over finally getting his dream number on his ride before joining DGM Racing. The 35-year-old driver never got the chance to pilot his childhood dream number in his career.However, things changed as he joined DGM Racing for the 2025 season and piloted the #71 Chevy in the series. Following that, he shared an X post and stated:&quot;Growing up, I was always number 71. Go-karts, quarter midgets, legends cars, and every level of hockey I competed in.&quot;Ellis also showcased his gratitude to the team and added:&quot;In every NASCAR video game I played, I created a 71 car, dreaming it would be real one day. I never thought I'd be lucky enough to race it in NASCAR. Thank you, @dgm_racing_!&quot;Apart from Ryan Ellis, the number 71 also holds sentimental value for the team owner, Mario Gosselin. The team owner made his debut driving the #71 car in the Xfinity Series in 1998. Moreover, he and his wife were also born in 1971.