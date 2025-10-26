  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR team announces 'shock' split with Xfinity driver Ryan Ellis

NASCAR team announces 'shock' split with Xfinity driver Ryan Ellis

By Karan Yadav
Published Oct 26, 2025 03:03 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship - Source: Imagn
DGM Racing parted ways with Ryan Ellis - Source: Imagn

DGM Racing announced it would part ways with Ryan Ellis after ending the 2025 season. The team shared the major news ahead of the Martinsville Speedway race on their official X account.

Ad

Ellis began his journey in the Xfinity Series back in 2012 with Hamilton Means Racing and drove the #52 Chevy. He later joined Alpha Prime Racing in 2023 and became a full-time driver for the team in 2024.

In 2025 the California native transitioned to DGM Racing with Jesse Iwuji Motorsports. Ryan Ellis competed as a full-time driver for the team, piloting the #71 Chevy this season.

Ellis secured multiple top-20 finishes and one top-ten finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway so far. Despite his consistent performance this season, DGM Racing announced:

Ad
Trending
"We wish Ryan the best in his next chapter and look forward to finishing the year strong with Classic Collision on board for our last race together."

Further, the Xfinity Series team highlighted that Ellis was aware of the news and stated:

"To clarify, @ryanellisracing is fully aware as this was HIS decision. We were already putting 2026 plans into motion… until we weren’t. It’s still a shock to us as well."
Ad
Ad

Ryan Ellis ranks 28th in the Xfinity Series driver standings with 388 points in 31 starts. Additionally, his maiden top-ten finish at Charlotte helped the #71 Chevy team to secure 29th place in the owners' standings.

“I never thought I'd be lucky enough to race it in NASCAR”: When Ryan Ellis shared excitement over driving the #71 number in NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Ryan Ellis expressed his excitement over finally getting his dream number on his ride before joining DGM Racing. The 35-year-old driver never got the chance to pilot his childhood dream number in his career.

Ad

However, things changed as he joined DGM Racing for the 2025 season and piloted the #71 Chevy in the series. Following that, he shared an X post and stated:

"Growing up, I was always number 71. Go-karts, quarter midgets, legends cars, and every level of hockey I competed in."

Ellis also showcased his gratitude to the team and added:

"In every NASCAR video game I played, I created a 71 car, dreaming it would be real one day. I never thought I'd be lucky enough to race it in NASCAR. Thank you, @dgm_racing_!"

Apart from Ryan Ellis, the number 71 also holds sentimental value for the team owner, Mario Gosselin. The team owner made his debut driving the #71 car in the Xfinity Series in 1998. Moreover, he and his wife were also born in 1971.

About the author
Karan Yadav

Karan Yadav

Twitter icon

Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications