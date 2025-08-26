NASCAR team confirms Josh Williams reunion weeks after Kaulig Racing exit

Weeks after his departure from Kaulig Racing, Josh Williams was tabbed by DGM Racing to drive its No. 91 Xfinity car this coming weekend at Portland International Raceway. DGM Racing confirmed the news through a recent post on X.Backed by OACEUS, this will mark the first time Josh Williams has driven for DGM Racing since 2023. If he makes the field, it will be his 168th start for the team. Here is the official post by DGM Racing:“I am very thankful for the support I’ve received over the past few weeks. Having the opportunity to return to DGM Racing feels like coming home,” Williams said in a statement. “Everyone at the shop have always been like family to me, whether we’re racing together or against each other.”“Being able to reunite with them alongside so many great partners is something I really look forward to. I’m grateful for the people who continue to believe in me, and I can’t wait to get back on track with my DGM Family in Portland,” he added.2020 was arguably the best season for Josh Williams and DGM Racing. Racing full-time for the Lake Wales, Florida-based outfit, the 32-year-old driver bagged six top 10s and finished 15th in the final points standings.Fans can watch Williams in action this Saturday, August 30, at Portland International Raceway. Named Pacific Office Automation 147, the 75-lap race will be televised on CW (7:30 pm ET) with exclusive radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.Josh Williams weighs in on his departure from Kaulig RacingAfter more than a year and a half together, Josh Williams and Kaulig Racing parted ways. Following his P22 finish at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, discussions regarding the future of the No. 11 car reportedly began behind closed doors.“We had our differences a little bit. I don’t think they were happy, and I wasn’t happy,&quot; Williams told NASCAR of his departure from Kaulig. &quot;It seemed like it was the best thing to do for both of us that we can all move forward and work towards the future a little bit faster. It worked out for both of us.&quot;As the wheelman of Kaulig’s flagship No. 11 Chevrolet in a total of 54 starts, Josh Williams amassed six top-10s. His best performance was a P6 run at Charlotte back in May. As things stand, Kaulig Racing is on a 24-race winless streak in 2025.As per reports, series rookie Christian Eckes is the only driver to have brought Kaulig Racing a top-five finish this year. He sits 16th in the driver standings with three top-fives, 10 top-10s, and 523 points to his name.