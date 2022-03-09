NASCAR team David Gilliland Racing loses hauler driver to a horrible accident

NASCAR team David Gilliland Racing had a rough day after learning of the sudden death of their #17 hauler driver on Tuesday morning in a terrible road accident. The driver, identified as Steven Stotts, was transporting DGR’s ARCA car to Phoenix for the upcoming NASCAR General Tire 150 at the Phoenix Raceway on Friday evening.

The team announced the news on Twitter, noting that they have confirmed the death of a co-driver for the #17 ARCA team transporter.

While confirming the sad news, Bob Pockrass tweeted:

“Sad news from Texas Highway Patrol. DGR hauler driver Steven Stotts was pronounced dead at the scene. Passengers John Zaverl and Michael Mizzelle are in stable condition. Driver of the other vehicle involved is in stable condition. They were taking ARCA car to Phoenix.”

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Sad news from Texas Highway Patrol. DGR hauler driver Steven Stotts was pronounced dead at the scene. Passengers John Zaverl and Michael Mizzelle are in stable condition. Driver of the other vehicle involved is in stable condition. They were taking ARCA car to Phoenix. Sad news from Texas Highway Patrol. DGR hauler driver Steven Stotts was pronounced dead at the scene. Passengers John Zaverl and Michael Mizzelle are in stable condition. Driver of the other vehicle involved is in stable condition. They were taking ARCA car to Phoenix. https://t.co/0fRn9xmtGD

According to reports, the hauler was behind a Honda Passport, which was towing a small trailer and moving at a slow pace. The hauler driver failed to control his speed, hitting the towed trailer from behind. The hauler diverted to the median and caught fire, leaving the 54-year-old driver dead and two others injured.

The tragic loss of the NASCAR hauler driver touched many fans on Twitter, who responded with condolence messages to Stotts' family and David Gilliland Racing in general. One fan tweeted:

“Prayers going out to our friends at David Gilliland Racing after a serious transporter crash this morning near Longview, Texas, en route to Phoenix Raceway.”

Dave Moody @DGodfatherMoody Prayers going out to our friends at David Gilliland Racing after a serious transporter crash this morning near Longview, Texas, en route to Phoenix Raceway. Prayers going out to our friends at David Gilliland Racing after a serious transporter crash this morning near Longview, Texas, en route to Phoenix Raceway. 🙏🙏

David Gilliland Racing yet to announce participation in NASCAR ARCA Menards series

As NASCAR and ARCA families mourn the demise of Stotts, David Gilliland Racing has announced that their participation will be determined later. The team, however, has not yet revealed the state of the car that was being transported.

The ARCA Menard series is scheduled to commence on Friday, March 11, at 7:30 pm ET. The event will mark the second race of the 2022 ARCA Menards Series season as well as the Menards Series West. The 150-lap race will feature 40 entry teams, though the DGR team has not yet confirmed their entry. If they step down from the race then only 39 drivers will compete.

The 40-car entry will be the most ARCA series entry since 2017. The 2021 champion Ty Gibbs was promoted to Xfinity Series for the 2022 season and will not be on track to defend his title.

After the completion of ARCA General 150, Xfinity’s United Rentals 200 will take the track for the 200-lap race. The Cup Series race Ruoff Mortgage 500 will be concluding the racing week on Sunday, March 11.

Edited by Anurag C