NASCAR team JD Motorsports announces a new partnership

NASCAR team JD Motorsports has officially unveiled its latest partnership with Graze Craze, a charcuterie catering company. The collaboration promises to bring forth a fusion of adrenaline-pumping action and delectable treats.

JD Motorsports, renowned for its passion for speed has taken an unexpected turn by teaming up with Graze Craze.

The partnership is slated to kick off during the upcoming racing season, promising fans an extraordinary gastronomic experience. Speaking to Speedway about the partnership with JD Motors, Graze Craze owner Jeanne Kuchta said:

"I, along with my husband Rusty, am so excited to introduce Graze Craze to the Lehigh Valley. Charcuterie has a peculiar quality that unites people, and it can be adapted to any celebration, no matter how big or small. We're big fans of acts of kindness, and we think this is a great way to help others while also sharing some good times with them."

She continued:

"In addition, a portion of our proceeds will be sent to the MollySTRONG Foundation, a charitable organisation that supports vital leukaemia research at St. Jude's. Come visit our new Tilghman Street location when we open at the end of August 2023, and keep an eye out for the Graze Craze van as it spreads joy throughout the Lehigh Valley."

The decision behind this groundbreaking partnership stems from the shared values and visions of both JD Motorsports and Graze Craze.

JD Motorsports aims to elevate fan engagement by offering an unparalleled experience beyond the track. Graze Craze, meanwhile, seeks to expand its market reach while aligning with a sport that embodies dynamism and enthusiasm.

JD Motorsports plans to incorporate Graze Craze's product range into NASCAR race-day experience

This collaboration would offer fans a diverse selection of snacks to enjoy while cheering for their favorite drivers at NASCAR. The pit stops and designated fan zones will be transformed into culinary havens, allowing attendees to savor a variety of Graze Craze treats.

By bringing together the world of NASCAR and the culinary delights of Graze Craze, the collaboration has the potential to attract new demographics to the sport. Young families, food enthusiasts, and health-conscious consumers could be drawn to the exciting blend of entertainment and nutritious snacking.

Both JD Motorsports and Graze Craze express enthusiasm about the long-term prospects of their collaboration. The partners are determined to explore innovative ways to integrate Graze Craze into NASCAR events like introducing limited-edition racing-themed snack packs.

Fans can gear up for a thrilling ride, both on and off the track, as they witness history in the making with this unprecedented collaboration.