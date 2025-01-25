NASCAR team Kaulig Racing’s president Chris Rice ‘gets ready’ for Rolex 24 at Daytona  

Chris Rice, the reigning president of NASCAR Team Kaulig Racing, recently shared a post on X where he hilariously asked his followers if they could stay up for the 24 hours of endurance racing. The race is at Daytona International Speedway.

As the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway approaches, Rice and his team have been gearing up for the endurance race. The event, which is taking place from January 25 to 26, will be a significant challenge for drivers and teams alike.

Rice posted on X, preparing for the Rolex 24, where he questioned if people can stay up for the 24 hours of this prestigious endurance race. He posted the video with owner of Kaulig Racing, Matt Kaulig.

He said in the video posted:

"Matt and I started out already. We're here at the IMSA race. 24 hours. You think he can stay up 24? I can't," he said in the video.

He posted with the caption:

"Getting ready for the start of the #Rolex24 with @MattKaulig !! Who is gonna be awake for all 24?!"

Chris Rice was born in South Boston, Virginia where he began his motorsports career in 1989 as a gasman in the Busch Grand National Series. In 2018, Rice was promoted to president of Kaulig Racing after being the general manager of the 2016-born team.

Since he took over the helm, Kaulig Racing has celebrated many accolades. The team has 27 NASCAR Xfinity Series wins, along with two Cup Series wins.

NASCAR team president Chris Rice showed off incredible transformation pictures on social media

Chris Rice, the president of Kaulig Racing, captured attention in the NASCAR community with his remarkable physical transformation. On January 18, 2025, he shared before-and-after photos on social media, showcasing a significant change in his appearance.

Accompanying the photos, the NASCAR executive expressed a motivational message emphasizing the importance of hard work and self-care. He posted on X:

“I don’t have many words other than…… Hard work pays off!! Take care of yourself please!!!!! Smile it’s good for you!!”

Following Rice's transformation reveal, fans responded with overwhelming support and encouragement. Many praised his dedication and hard work, sharing their own fitness journeys and aspirations. One fan wrote:

“Nice job looking fit. I have to get on the ball and lose 30lbs.”

“That's awesome! Hard work pays off indeed,” another wrote.

“Wow! Congrats. It does take hard work and dedication. My husband has lost over 165 pounds in 1.5 years-no medicine or surgery. Just changing lifestyle,” a third fan commented.

Rice's transformation not only inspires his team, but also resonates with fans who admire his commitment to health and wellness.

