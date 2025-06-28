NASCAR team officials sound the alarm on Truck Series crisis: “Just a rich man’s playground”

NASCAR team officials didn't have a bright statement on the Truck Series' future, as owners seemed helpless about the third-tier stock car racing's shrinking field and popularity. Speaking about how the series had become a "dumpster fire," one owner sounded the alarm, sharing his doubt over the Truck Series' future.

Ad

The NASCAR Truck Series is the third-tier of stock car racing, behind the Cup and the Xfinity Series. As a result, its popularity and the prize pool are also lower compared to the first two series. However, that is not what the owners find difficult to operate. The recent trend of smaller race fields and empty pit stalls has added to the woes.

Speaking about this, multiple team owners shared their thoughts anonymously and stated that it would be difficult to stay afloat this way. Here's what one of the team officials said about this:

Ad

Trending

"Anyone that has any kind of business sense … can look at a balance sheet and say, ‘This is a nightmare. This is a complete dumpster fire. Get out, get out, get out.’ … I’m not trying to be dramatic, I don’t know how this Truck Series is going to survive, other than it’s just a rich man’s playground.” (via Frontstretch)

Ad

Following this, a Truck Series team manager added:

"The problem is the purse is so poor through the whole field. Let’s say you run 30th, you might get $8,000-$9,000, right? By the time you pay for entry fees, one set of tires, mandatory costs, traveling people … you’re already in the hole." (Via Frontstretch)

Notably, the shrinking field of the NASCAR Truck Series is something neither the experts nor the owners can avoid addressing. This year, the series has hosted only one race with a full field — 36, that too at the season opener at the Daytona International Speedway. In comparison, the series had six full fields in 2024 and 11 full fields in 2023.

Ad

NASCAR snubbed glaring Truck Series threat, claimed "Teams want more money"

A NASCAR official downplayed the glaring Truck Series threat regarding the shrinking field and empty pit stalls, stating that teams simply "want more money" and this was nothing new. Speaking about this, here's what he said:

The full field of the Craftsman Truck Series drivers pose for photos on track prior to practice for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series LiUNA! 150 at Lime Rock Park on June 27, 2025 in Lakeville, Connecticut. - Practice - Source: Getty

“Teams want more money in not only the Truck Series but in the Xfinity Series and in the Cup Series,” NASCAR told Frontstretch in response. “That’s nothing new. We do our best to address those concerns and increase the money that goes to the teams. … In the Trucks, they got an increase because of the new media deal that started in 2025.” (via Frontstretch)

Notably, the sanctioning body signed a $1.1 billion per year TV rights deal recently with multiple media houses, which increased the purses of the three national series races, including the Truck.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.