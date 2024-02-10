NASCAR team owner & driver Jennifer Jo Cobb to participate in Daytona Truck Series race

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver and team owner Jennifer Jo Cobb is set to participate in the Daytona race, the NextEra Energy 250, in the upcoming season.

Cobb, who owns the Truck Series team Jennifer Jo Cobb Racing, has told TobyChristie.com that the team will be entering it's No. 10 Truck in the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway on February 16.

This will be Jennifer Jo Cobb's first entry in the Truck Series since Kansas last season. She finished 34th in that race. The 50-year-old failed to qualify for Love's RV Stop 250 at Talladega Superspeedway in the 2023 campaign.

So far, Cobb has registered one top 10 finish in her NASCAR career. The Kansas City, Kansas native secured a sixth-place finish in the Daytona truck race in 2011 while driving for her own team.

She came close to making her NASCAR Cup Series debut in spring of 2021. In the lead-up to the GEICO 500 race at Talladega Superspeedway, it was announced that Cobb would pilot the No. 15 for Rick Ware Racing.

However, NASCAR denied her from participating in the race, reportedly due to lack of adequate practice. As a result, Cobb missed out on becoming just the second female driver to complete in all three NASCAR series since Shawna Robinson.

Jennifer Jo Cobb yet to finalise sponsorship deal ahead of Daytona race

While she confirmed her entry in the Truck Series season-opener, Cobb also revealed that she is yet to secure a sponsorship partner for the race. She said (via TobyChristie):

"Seriously still trying to figure it out."

After making her NASCAR debut in 2004, Cobb continued to make her mark in both the Truck and Xfinity Series. Her two decade-long career has seen the 50-year-old drive for various teams, including the likes of B. J. McLeod Motorsports, Mike Harmon Racing, and Rick Ware Racing.

Jennifer Jo Cobb has a total of 31 starts in the Xfinity Series. Her 22nd place finish in her home race in Kansas in 2012 remains her best attempt.

Meanwhile, out of her 231 starts in the Truck series, Cobb's sixth-place finish in Daytona in 2011 was significant in for the history books, as it was the highest Truck Series finish by a female driver at the time.