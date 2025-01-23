NASCAR team owner Justin Marks shares powerful message ahead of Red Bull collab

NASCAR team owner Justin Marks shared a post on X about the newly established collaboration between Trackhouse Racing and Red Bull.

Red Bull, a energy drink brand and also a company with a huge history in motorsports and other sports like soccer, is making a significant return to NASCAR by partnering up with Justin Marks and Pitbull’s NASCAR team Trackhouse Racing.

This marks the energy drinks brand's first involvement in the series since 2011. This partnership will see Red Bull serve as a primary sponsor for Shane van Gisbergen and Connor Zilisch during several NASCAR Cup Series races. For SVG (driving the #88), RB will sponsor at least five races including Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, Iowa Speedway, Daytona International Speedway and Kansas Speedway. For Zilisch (#87), the brand will sponsor his debut at the Circuit of the Americas on March 2nd.

Justin Marks, the co-owner of Trackhouse Racing recently went on X to reflect on Red Bull returning to NASCAR.

He posted on X:

"I was once asked very early on what my dreams for this company in NASCAR were on the business side and right near the top of the list was bringing Red Bull back. Going to be an amazing journey. @redbull @TeamTrackhouse"

Red Bull had previously owned a NASCAR team which operated from 2007 till 2011. The team's outing was an underwhelming one where it only achieved two victories, 2009 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series at Michigan International Speedway (Brian Vickers) and 2011 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series at Phoenix Raceway (Kasey Kahne). This collaboration not only revitalises Red Bull’s presence in NASCAR but also aligns with Trackhouse Racing’s strategy of integrating high-profile sponsorships to enhance its competitive edge in motorsport.

Red Bull shook up NASCAR Cup Series by backing Shane van Gisbergen and Connor Zilisch in 2025

Red Bull is making significant moves in the NASCAR Cup Series by backing drivers Shane van Gisbergen and Connor Zilisch for the 2025 season. This partnership marks a notable expansion of Red Bull's involvement in NASCAR, as it aims to leverage the talents of these two drivers to enhance its competitive presence in the series. SVG, a successful figure in various racing disciplines, brings a wealth of experience, while Zilisch represents the next generation of talent in motorsports.

Justin Marks via Jayski commented on the collaboration:

"It’s an incredible chapter in the history of Trackhouse Racing to welcome Red Bull back to NASCAR, Red Bull is one of the most powerful brands in the world and it’s an honor for us to embark on a partnership with such an iconic company."

Shane van Gisbergen also commented via Jayski:

"I have enjoyed a lot of new experiences and met a lot of new people since coming to NASCAR but it is nice to be joined by Red Bull who has been a big supporter of mine for many years back home, I’d love nothing more than to give Red Bull a victory as a way to thank them for joining myself, Connor and Trackhouse Racing."

The collaboration is expected to shake up the dynamics within the NASCAR Cup Series, as Red Bull's support could provide both drivers with the resources and opportunities needed to excel.

