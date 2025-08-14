NASCAR Team Owner spills beans on the financial aspects of Xfinity Series

NASCAR Xfinity Series team owner Tommy Joe Martins recently revealed the financial model NASCAR uses in the second tier of racing. He explained that teams are paid equally across different races, but full-time teams receive bonus payments.Tommy Joe Martins, co-owner of Alpha Prime Racing, provided an overview of the financial structure of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series, which is currently undergoing significant changes. Full-time teams now receive a fixed amount per race, regardless of the location or prestige of the event. The payout remains the same whether they race at Charlotte or Portland; the distribution is uniform across all venues. This marks a major departure from earlier models, where payouts varied depending on the track, purse, and attendance.A key detail is that the financial benefit for teams is directly linked to their commitment to complete the entire schedule. Martins also clarified that the bonus money is awarded only to teams that participate in all races, which levels the returns earned by the team and encourages full competition. This system means that organizations now have less concern about races that favor larger purses, as the overall payout structure is no longer biased toward marquee races that attract bigger purses compared to minor stops.He said on Frontstretch:&quot;This year, and I know none of this is like public info, but they have flattened out the payouts. We get paid, if you're a full-time team, you get paid the exact same amount for every race you run in the schedule, whether that is Charlotte or Portland, it is paying the exact same. Now the catch here is you get bonus money if you're running all the races, right? So if you're running all the races, it kind of levels itself out, right? You don't really care that you're getting paid more at one or the other, right?&quot;While track-by-track payout differences have been eliminated, other forms of compensation—such as contingency awards and points-fund distributions—still contribute to the overall earnings for teams and drivers. Meanwhile, he also mentioned that there are three exceptions to the payment structure: the race at Daytona (the first of the season), the championship race at Phoenix, and the special event in Mexico City.NASCAR team owner “takes full responsibility” for causing “the worst day in company history” ahead of COTA Xfinity raceAlpha Prime Racing (APR) experienced a major setback during qualifying for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), leading co-owner Tommy Joe Martins to call the experience “the worst day in company history” and openly take full responsibility for the result. Both their No. 4 and No. 45 cars failed to qualify for the Focused Health 250, a rare and disappointing outcome for the team. Martins posted on X:&quot;The worst day in company history &amp; I take full responsibility for it. @Parker79p &amp; @bradxperez are both great racecar drivers. I’m sorry to their sponsors &amp; teams who trusted APR &amp; myself. I haven’t put us in a position to succeed. I’m embarrassed, &amp; will be for a very long time,&quot;Despite APR’s struggles, Brennan Poole in the team’s No. 44 car managed to qualify 32nd