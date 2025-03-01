NASCAR team owner “takes full responsibility” for causing “the worst day in company history” ahead of COTA Xfinity race

NASCAR team Alpha Prime Racing (APR) had a rough day in qualifying for the Xfinity Series race at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) after both the No. 4 and No. 45 cars failed to qualify. Team co-owner Tommy Joe Martins later called the incident the worst in company history and took full responsibility.

Alpha Prime Racing, formerly known as Martins Motorsports, has been part of the NASCAR Xfinity Series since 2009. The team rebranded in 2022 and runs two full-time cars, the No. 4 car for Parker Retzlaff and the No. 44 for Brennan Poole. Brad Perez drove the No. 45 at the qualifying session.

Martins posted a message on X and apologized to the teams and its sponsors.

"The worst day in company history & I take full responsibility for it. @Parker79p & @bradxperez are both great racecar drivers. I’m sorry to their sponsors & teams who trusted APR & myself. I haven’t put us in a position to succeed. I’m embarrassed, & will be for a very long time," Martins wrote.

Despite the tough day, Poole managed to qualify and will start the Focused Health 250 in 32nd place. The COTA in Austin, Texas is scheduled to start at 2:30 pm ET.

"I don’t even know what to say" - Alpha Prime Racing drivers after disappointment at COTA

Alpha Prime Racing drivers Parker Retzlaff (No. 4 Chevy) and Brad Perez (No. 45) shared their thoughts after failing to qualify for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250.

Retzlaff, who qualified 40th, wrote an apology to his team and sponsors on X.

"I don’t even know what to say. Never in my life was this even a thought. I’m sorry to my team, my sponsors and everyone who supports me," Parker Retzlaff wrote.

Perez was about to start another qualifying lap when a caution flag came out, which forced him to slow down and return to the pits. The team hoped for another chance but placed 39th.

"Hard to put into words how disappointing this was. We knew we had to be perfect today and we weren't, myself included. I'm sorry to my partners. Racing in this series is a choice and a privilege, and I'll choose it again. Thanks everyone for the kind words," Brad Perez wrote on X.

Meanwhile, JR Motorsports' Connor Zilisch will start first in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity race at COTA. Ross Chastain will start second after a strong lap time.

Austin Hill currently leads the NASCAR Xfinity points standings with 84 points followed by Sheldon Creed and Jesse Love.

